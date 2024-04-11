Subscribe
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Details His Battle With Kidney Failure

We hope the man can get a new kidney as soon as possible.

Published on April 11, 2024

(061010 Boston, MA) Boston Celtics guard Nate Robinson all smiles in the second quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden Thursday, June 10, 2010. Staff Photo by Matt Stone

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Former NBA player Nate “The Great” Robinson is currently fighting for his life, and if he doesn’t get some help real soon, the two-time Slam Dunk Champion knows that his days are numbered.

Two years after announcing his renal kidney failure diagnosis, the former New York Knick told Mail Sports that his search for a new kidney hasn’t gone well and that if he doesn’t get a replacement soon, he won’t be with us too much longer. Having to rely on weekly dialysis to keep him going, Robinson hopes to find a new kidney before it’s too late.

Mail Sports reports:

“I know that I don’t have long if I can’t get a kidney,’ Robinson exclusively told Mail Sport. ‘I know I’m not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.

He continued, ‘Some people’s body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live… if I didn’t go to dialysis, I wouldn’t live probably longer than a week or two. So it’s serious, can’t miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that’s how I’m living.’

Robinson, who spoke on behalf of Bet365, shared that he deals with frequent, painful vomiting as a result of his dialysis treatment, which often leaves him hospitalized for a day or two.

This is sad.

Prayers up for Nate Robinson as he searches for a kidney and a new lease on life as he currently goes through his struggle. We’re just glad the man is keeping a positive attitude and his spirits up as he continues to keep hope alive that he’ll get his wish fulfilled. More from Mail Sports:

‘The [dialysis] machine has been helping my longevity and my life right now,’ he said. ‘So I’m just enjoying the times where I do feel healthy. I try to get out there with my kids, see my family and play basketball, do the things that I love.

And I still try to do all the things that I can to stay and feel normal as I can, stay as human as I can.’

In the meantime, Nate says he’s changed his diet to help keep his health in check. He eats fruits and grilled protein such as chicken and fish while staying away from processed foods.

Keep up the good fight, fam.

Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Details His Battle With Kidney Failure  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

kidney failure kidney transplant Nate Robinson

