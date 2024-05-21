Subscribe
News

Woman Who Claims Diddy Shot Her Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Non-Apology Video, ‘It Has Zero Value To Me’

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
natania-reuben-diddy-apology-video

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

The woman who for the past 25 years has claimed Diddy shot her recently condemned his apology video (or whatever that was), suggesting it was insincere and disgusting. 

MORE: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy But Never Gave Dr. Dre’s Abuse The Same Energy

Natania Reuben has called out Sean “Diddy” Combs and his violent behavior for years. 

Since 1999, Reuben has been trying to get justice for being shot in the face at a nightclub in New York City and she’s been adamant that it was Diddy who shot her. 

After the horrific 2016 video showing Diddy brutally attacking singer Cassie Ventura, then his tasteless non-apology video, Reuben gave her thoughts.

“It has zero value to me,” Reuben said during an interview. “First and foremost, it is the classic scripted publicist apology. ‘I take accountability. I was disgusted. I went to rehab.’ I mean, how many times have we heard this narrative through the annals of time?”

Natania Reuben also said the video means nothing without an apology to Cassie.

“Secondly, it carries no weight to me because he never apologizes to Cassie directly. It was all about him. ‘I’m disgusted,’ ‘I hit a hard time.’ It was all about him.”

Similarly to Cassie, when Reuben made her allegations after the 1999 shooting, she also faced backlash from some in the hip-hop community who said she was “trying to take down a good Black man.”

“I was raised on cultural pride and racial pride. I believe in that wholeheartedly. But what I was also raised was to speak truth to power,” said Natania Reuben.

In the video released by CNN, Ventura can be seen walking down a hotel’s hall to an elevator bank where Diddy – wearing only a towel around his waist – attacks her from behind, knocking her to the ground. He then kicked her motionless body and attempted to drag her down the hall.

The terrifying video also renewed calls to re-investigate the death of Kim Porter, the mother of the disgraced music mogul’s children who died unexpectedly in 2018 under questionable circumstances.

As previously reported by NewsOne, In November, Ventura, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend, filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing the Grammy-winning hip-hop star of rape and abuse during their nearly 10-year-long relationship.

In Ventura’s lawsuit – which was first reported by the New York Times and quickly settled for $30 million – Diddy, 54, is accused of not only raping her but also keeping her on drugs to control her sexually and physically assaulting and abusing her on multiple occasions.

SEE ALSO:

What Cassie Experienced Being Abused By Diddy Is Not An Anomaly

Dee Barnes Calls Video Of Diddy Attacking Cassie ‘Triggering’ Decades After Dr. Dre Brutally Beat Her

The Life Of OJ Simpson: A Gallery Of Photos
US-SIMPSON
40 photos

RELATED TAGS

cassie Diddy

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
News

Woman Who Claims Diddy Shot Her Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Non-Apology Video, ‘It Has Zero Value To Me’

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen After Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
News

‘You Mad?’ Rapper Cam’ron’s CNN Interview About Diddy Sparks Mixed Reactions

Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame
Entertainment

50 Cent Trolls Diddy But Never Gave Dr. Dre’s Abuse The Same Energy

Couple Arguing On Couch With Woman Feeling Stressed And Overwhelmed
Relationships

Why Black Couples Need To Embrace Therapy

Hunter Biden Addresses Being Called To Testify To House Oversight Committee On Capitol Hill
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Racist’ While Racist White People Call Crockett ‘Ghetto’

"Hip-Hop: A Cultural Odyssey" Luxury Book Launch And Exhibit Premiere
News

Dee Barnes Calls Video Of Diddy Attacking Cassie ‘Triggering’ Decades After Dr. Dre Brutally Beat Her

Ku Klux Klan 'American First' Parade
Politics

Judge Rules ‘Honorary’ KKK Member Can Remain In Missouri Governor Race As GOP’s Klan Problems Continue

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
Entertainment

Why Do Rappers Suggest That Drake Isn’t Black Enough For Hip-Hop?

View All
Trending Stories
House Democrats Introduce The PTO Act
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After ‘Fake Eyelashes’ Remark

Portrait of a boy with blonde hair looking at camera, New Ireland Province, Langania, Papua New Guinea...
News

The History Of Black People With Blonde Hair

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

News

Graphic Surveillance Video Footage Confirms Cassie’s Claims Diddy Brutally Attacked Her In Hotel

Kim Porter 2005 MTV VMA - The Sanctuary by BWR & Best Events Premiere Gifting Hotel - Day 2
Nation

Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger In Model’s Death

VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia
Celebrity News

The Life Of Terrence Howard: The Graceful Actor Who Can Do It All

Former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter Visits "Mornings With Maria"
Public Figures

‘Racist’: Ex-Papa John’s CEO Who Was Busted Using N-Word Whines To Jason Whitlock About Shaquille O’Neal Replacing Him

Denvers city council holds their first meeting after being sworn into office.
News

‘Go Back To Africa’: Video Shows Black Girls Interrupted At Denver City Council Meeting By Racist Zoombomber

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close