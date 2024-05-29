Subscribe
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Meet Rachel Gilmer, Director Of The Dream Defenders’ Healing And Justice Center

"It's crucial that we don't lose heart," Gilmer said.

| 05.29.24
Dismiss
Dream Defenders

Source: Dream Defenders

As NewsOne embarks on a new partnership with Dream Defenders, we’re privileged to spotlight Rachel Gilmer, director of the organization’s Healing And Justice Center.

Central to the mission of Dream Defenders is the recognition that merely opposing oppressive systems falls short of fostering genuine safety and equity. Gilmer emphasized that point and highlighted Dream Defenders’ deep roots and dedication to radical hope and transformative progress.

Rachel Gilmer

Rachel Gilmer. | Source: Dream Defenders

“It’s crucial that we don’t lose heart,” Gilmer said.

The Dream Defenders communicates a vision firmly grounded in faith, optimism and a steadfast belief in the potential for a better world to demonstrate the type of resilience that is essential for addressing systemic injustices.

In that context, Gilmer recounted a pivotal moment following the tragic killing of Mike Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, a decade ago. That was when Dream Defenders embarked on a listening project to understand community needs. Contrary to expectations, Gilmer said, the outcry was not solely for the abolition of policing and prisons; it was also a plea for safety and healing.

The Healing And Jjustice Center

The Dream Defenders’ Healing And Justice Center is dedicated to addressing trauma and nurturing communities. Gilmer spoke about responses to tragedies in different communities and contrasted them with the abundant resources provided to predominantly white areas in the aftermath of shootings in marginalized neighborhoods.

Through advocacy, Gilmer said it is imperative to provide resources for healing and resilience.

“Hurt people, hurt people,” Gilmer affirmed, highlighting the nature of violence and the necessity of breaking that cycle through collective healing efforts.

Drawing inspiration from historical figures like Harriet Tubman, Gilmer underscores the indomitable spirit required to confront injustice. Tubman’s relentless pursuit of freedom serves as a beacon of courage and resilience. Nonetheless, reminding us of our capacity to overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles.

In essence, Gilmer’s message encapsulates the core values of Dream Defenders: A steadfast commitment to hope, healing and transformative change. As NewsOne embarks on this new partnership, we invite readers to explore Gilmer’s insights and join the collective endeavor for a more just and equitable world.

Who are the Dream Defenders?

Dream Defenders was founded in April 2012 after the tragic killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The group was marching and fighting for justice for Trayvon and so many like him.

For deeper insights into the ethos of Dream Defenders and its dynamic partnership with NewsOne, we invite you to watch the video above.

SEE ALSO:

Still On The Journey: The Women Who Are Defending Black America’s Freedom Dream

Reclaiming Journalism: Dream Defenders And NewsOne Announce Partnership For Media Justice

Ratifying The 19th Amendment: Celebrating Black Women Voting Rights Champions
Stacey Abrams/ #TheBlackBallot
10 photos
[zype id=”664e1b590d11260001ab042a”]

RELATED TAGS

Dream Defenders

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Dream Defenders x NewsOne
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Dream Defenders: Marjua Estevez Is Prioritizing First Amendment Rights For Black Journalists

Dream Defenders
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Meet Rachel Gilmer, Director Of The Dream Defenders’ Healing And Justice Center

Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
News

Diddy’s Former Howard University Classmates Recall Him ‘Beating’ College Girlfriend, Rolling Stone Reports

Lakeland PD police brutality video
News

Brutal Lakeland Cops Body-Shamed Black Teen Before Beating Him, Mom Says

"Double Duty" Radcliffe, at 100 years old, is the oldest living player ffrom the Negro Leagues. He c
Sports

The Best Black Baseball Players Of All Time

US-POLICE-JUSTICE-DEMO
News

Tyre Nichols Case: Defense Lawyers Try To Introduce Damaging Evidence To Jury

Invest Fest 2023
Crime

Feds Moving Closer To Possibly Indicting Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: Report

5 items
Lifestyle

Black Music Memoirs You Should Be Reading This Summer

View All
Trending Stories
OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Supreme Court Justices Pose For Formal Group Photo
News

Clarence Thomas Suggests Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board Of Education Decision Was Wrong

San Francisco, California scenics
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Company That Recruited Workers With ‘Whites Only’ Job Listing Has To Pay Up After Feds Investigate

Rep. Greene Expected To Trigger Motion To Vacate Speaker Johnson This Week
Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds To Jasmine Crockett With Weightlifting Video

Race Matters

As White Population Shrinks, Racist ‘Great Replacement Theory’ Becomes Even More Realistic In U.S.

Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Entertainment

Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood’s Famous Rebel

News

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Him ‘Uneducated, Arrogant, and Antagonistic’

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close