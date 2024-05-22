Subscribe
Wellness

Can AI Help Improve Access To Mental Healthcare In Black Communities?

Published on May 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
black-mental-health-can-ai-bridge-the-gap

Source: Daniel Megias / Getty

As Black folks, we know that racial disparities in healthcare have plagued the United States for centuries. Black communities face significant hurdles in accessing mental healthcare, leading to underdiagnosis, mistreatment, and poorer health outcomes. This lack of access stems from historical distrust of the medical system, cost concerns, and a shortage of culturally competent providers. Additionally, people of color are more likely to be misdiagnosed or receive inaccurate treatment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a potential solution to improve access to mental healthcare. AI-powered chatbots, like ChatGPT’s Black Female Therapist (BFT), offer 24/7 support at a lower cost than traditional therapy. This could be a game-changer for those struggling to find affordable care. However, the potential for AI to exacerbate existing issues is a concern.

For one, AI algorithms are only as good as the data they’re trained on. Biased healthcare data can lead to biased AI, perpetuating existing racial disparities. Additionally, AI chatbots, even those designed for specific demographics, may struggle to capture the nuances of Black experiences, traditions, and spirituality. This lack of cultural sensitivity could prevent users from feeling understood.

A recent study highlights this risk. It found that AI analyzing social media may pick up depression signals in white Americans but miss them in Black users. Experts acknowledge this challenge. While Dr. Jose Hamilton, creator of BFT, believes AI can be culturally sensitive with proper design, others emphasize the irreplaceable role of human therapists.

“Humans need humans. And to me, therapy is a relational relationship. It’s why I physically have a room for people to come and visit,” psychotherapist Keeley Taverner told Refinery29’s Unbothered in March. For some people, I would suggest [AI therapy] may be helpful as a starting gate [into therapy]. But, let’s be frank, the reality is the complexities of humanity are something you can’t replicate. I don’t believe you can replicate it in that format.”

If AI is to be effective, it needs to be designed by diverse teams that include Black mental health professionals and users. Additionally, constant evaluation and updates are necessary to ensure cultural sensitivity and mitigate bias.

There are positive signs for Black healthcare, however. TikToker Samantha’s 14-year-old daughter, Sophie, created an AI chatbot focused on mental health. Her creation counters negative self-talk with positive affirmations and exercises in self-awareness and boundary setting. This is significant considering the rising suicide rates among Black youth, as reported by the CDC. There’s promise on the physical health side as well. Researchers trained a new algorithm to analyze knee X-rays for arthritis patients. Interestingly, the AI program proved more effective in diagnosing pain in Black patients compared to human radiologists.

The most effective approach might lie in combining AI’s capabilities with the expertise of culturally competent therapists. Such integration has the potential to expand access to mental healthcare for Black communities while fostering better treatment results. However, the long-term impact of AI in mental health delivery remains to be seen.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content. As a queer Black wellness practitioner who strives toward inclusivity, Steph centers BIPOC and QTBIPOC, who are often underserved by the wellness industry. Her commitment is to help everyone rediscover their inner wisdom, empowering each of her clients to cultivate self-awareness and lead vibrant, purposeful lives.

SEE ALSO:

Low-Cost Ways to Practice Self-Care & Maintain Your Mental Health

How Ayurveda Can Help You Elevate Your Wellness Routine

Black Activists Who Changed The Mental Health Industry
First 5 California Stronger Starts Campaign Launch
10 photos

Can AI Help Improve Access To Mental Healthcare In Black Communities?  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

AI Black people

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Wellness

Can AI Help Improve Access To Mental Healthcare In Black Communities?

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Centennial Suffrage March Celebration.
Politics

Delta Sigma Theta: ‘No Records’ Of Georgia State Rep. Angela Moore Belonging To Historic Black Sorority

Exploring Cherokee North Carolina
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Lawsuit Filed To Remove North Carolina Courthouse’s Confederate Monument For ‘Faithful Slaves’

HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby 10 items
News

Kid Rock Repeatedly Says N-Word With The Hard R During Rolling Stone Interview

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case
Politics

Fani Willis Wins Primary With Highest Percentage Of Votes In Any Of Her Elections Despite MAGA Attacks

Sean "Diddy" Combs Delivers Commencement Address at Howard University
News

Will Howard University Revoke Diddy’s Honorary Degree? Calls Grow Amid Sex Assault Lawsuits, Video Attacking Cassie

Invest Fest 2023
News

Lawsuits Keep Alleging Diddy Plied Sex Assault Victims With Drugs

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks
News

Videos Of LaMelo Ball Running Red Lights Go Viral After Lawsuit Claims NBA Star Drove Over Young Fan’s Foot

View All
Trending Stories
Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
Black News

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen After Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs
News

‘You Mad?’ Rapper Cam’ron’s CNN Interview About Diddy Sparks Mixed Reactions

Kim Porter 2005 MTV VMA - The Sanctuary by BWR & Best Events Premiere Gifting Hotel - Day 2
Nation

Kim Porter’s Autopsy Results Revealed As Questions Linger In Model’s Death

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Politics

Fani Willis Calls Out Racism Behind Prosecutorial Oversight Committee As Trump RICO Case Stalls

House Democrats Introduce The PTO Act
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Roasts Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ After ‘Fake Eyelashes’ Remark

Culture Creators 4th Annual Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch
Entertainment

Van Lathan Breaks His Silence After TMZ Fires Him For Argument With Conservative Staffer

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
News

Woman Who Claims Diddy Shot Her Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Non-Apology Video, ‘It Has Zero Value To Me’

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close