Subscribe
Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

It's unclear what prompted Rittenhouse's infantile post, but a couple of days earlier he said "Donald Trump should NOT of [sic] been found guilty."

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse becomes emotional during his murder trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. | Source: Pool / Getty

Ever since Kyle Rittenhouse became MAGA America’s new sweetheart for*checks notes*—killing people and getting away with it, he has really been leaning into his mascot role as a mindless mouthpiece for wilfully dense and obtuse conservatives whose idea of “owning a lib” is shouting intentionally offensive nonsense then childishly saying, “Ha Ha, you’re triggered” in response to everyone who points out what idiots they are. 

Rittenhouse has told Native Americans that they should “leave” the land that was stolen from them if they don’t like America, he has compared his self-imposed struggle to that of Jesus Christ, he has aligned himself with racists, including a myriad of white grievance peddlers with popular podcasts, and he has declared the media his enemy despite his many media appearances. He’s your favorite right-wing dude-bro’s favorite right-wing dude-bro.

This brings us to Rittenhouse’s recent post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he gives a brief, straight-to-the-point synopsis of his feelings toward the current president of the United States—a synopsis that perfectly encapsulates the 21-year-old’s capacity for critical and intellectual thought.

“Joe Biden is gay,” Rittenhouse posted Saturday without bothering to elaborate on why he was suddenly making off-the-cuff statements about an 81-year-old’s sexuality.

It’s an odd thing to post for someone who one would presume is tired of being portrayed as an ignorant and uneducated simpleton who is as bigoted as his fanbase. Using “gay” as an insult is not just infantile, it’s a played-out form of homophobia that isn’t even trendy anymore. It’s like still feeling the need to say “no homo” in 2024. (Also, calling Biden “gay” is pretty rich coming from someone who, not too long ago, was crying to anyone who would listen about how the president won’t return his calls.)

It’s a pretty lame and dated way to get a rise out of people, and it only resulted in him being reminded that he’s a killer and his intelligence being appropriately mocked.

It’s unclear what prompted Rittenhouse’s infantile post, but a couple of days prior he was joining the chorus line of Caucasians who don’t really know anything about how the law works but are still 100% certain “Donald Trump should NOT of [sic] been found guilty” of falsifying business records to cover up hush money paid to a pornstar he had cringy, vomit-inducing sexual relations with.

Rittenhouse posted that Trump had experienced a “miscarriage of justice,” just like every other MAGA supporter did after dusting off their legal degrees from the University of Law & Order ACVU (Aggreived Caucasian Victims Unit). Again, what kind of response was he expecting here? There’s just no way Rittenhouse weighing in on Trump wasn’t going to get the same kind of reception that Bill Cosby would get for wearing a “Free R. Kelly” t-shirt.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Protesters Call Kyle Rittenhouse ‘Murderer’ At Latest College Event

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Him ‘Uneducated, Arrogant, And Antagonistic’

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial: Meet The Cast Of Characters Starring In Kenosha Killer’s Court Case
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Begins In Kenosha, WI
11 photos

RELATED TAGS

Donald Trump Joe Biden Kyle Rittenhouse

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

Sixth Man In 1989 Central Park Jogger Case Will Have Conviction Overturned
News

Who Is Alvin Bragg? Breaking Down The District Attorney’s Career Journey

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys 41 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Closing Arguments Begin In Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Politics

Why Eric Trump Saying Black People Are ‘Swinging’ To Trump In ‘Spades’ Is Racist No Matter How He Meant It

Tulsa, Oklahoma, Skyline at Sunrise 28 items
News

Beyond The Tulsa Race Riots: Inside The Plan To Rebuild City’s Black Affluence

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Roger Fortson’s Family Speaking Out After Delayed Firing Of Florida Cop Who Shot Airman In Own Home

Ricky Cobb, black man killed by police
News

Ricky Cobb’s Family Lawyers Condemn Decision To Drop Charges Against Cop Who Killed Black Motorist

House Homeland Security Hearing Held To Examine Worldwide Threats
Health

Prayers Up: Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Announces Cancer Diagnosis

View All
Trending Stories
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-VOTE-TRUMP
Politics

Tim Scott Is Big Mad At Hush Money Verdict, Shamelessly Denies That Trump Said What He Said

prison, Aaron Smith, Greg Gunn, Shooting, Montgomery,
News

Donald Trump’s Appeal Of Hush Money Verdict May Be Decided By Court Of Black Women Judges

VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Not Another Church Movie" - Arrivals
Relationships

Vivica A. Fox Is ‘Wanting To Date,’ Sparking Raging Social Media Debate

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

Senior Airman Roger Fortson of the U.S. Air Force
Civil Rights & Social Justice

‘Not Full Justice’: Firing Florida Cop Who Killed Roger Fortson Isn’t Nearly Enough, Ben Crump Says

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close