‘Fatal Attraction’ Podcast: A Detroit Mother’s Shocking Murder Uncovers Her Boyfriend’s Secret Life And A Jealous Ex

This episode of the Fatal Attraction podcast chronicles the shocking murder of Julii Johnson that rocked the suburbs of Detroit.
The 34-year-old mother was on her way to work one fateful Friday morning when she was gunned down outside of her boyfriend’s condo. Police in Warren, Michigan looked at multiple leads, wondering who could commit such a heinous crime against a woman who was so loved by her family. Was it Johnson’s boyfriend, who detectives discovered had a secret life? Or was it a bitter ex who couldn’t let go?
Listen to the full episode below. Also available on Urban One Podcasts, all major podcast platforms and YouTube.
Fatal Attraction is a TV One original true crime docuseries about real cases of love gone wrong. Catch up on previous episodes and tune into #TrueCrimeMonday everywhere you listen to podcasts.
SEE ALSO:
Urban One Launches Podcast Network For BIPOC Audiences
The Top Black Business Podcasts On The Urban One Podcast Network
-
A Historic Evening: Inside the White House's 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration Concert
-
Who Is Jonathan Kaye? White Man Who Punched 'Black Woman' At NYC Pride Event Is Identified
-
The Latest Karen Is Toilet Karen And She's Telling Us She's Here to Make America Jim Crow Again
-
Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say
-
192 House Republicans Voted To Restore A Confederate Monument Depicting White Soldiers And Black 'Mammies'
-
The Trump Campaign Marks Juneteenth By Saying That ‘Light Will Always Triumph Over Darkness’
-
'A Race War': White Man Planned Mass Shooting Of Black People To Incite Political Violence, Feds Charge
-
Janet Jackson Fans Suggest Justin Timberlake’s DWI Arrest Is Karma For ‘Nipplegate’