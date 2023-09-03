The Top Black Business Podcasts On The Urban One Podcast Network

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

In this edition, we dive into a diverse array of podcasts that promise to inform, inspire, and entertain. From former Destiny’s Child member Latavia Roberson’s intriguing journey into sports management to strategies for achieving a work-life balance with burnout expert Dr. Raushannah Johnson-Verwayne, and financial wisdom with Sameer Sawaqed and Richard Corral to a political comedy documentary from the Small Doses Podcast team and finally, gaining insights into the experiences and challenges faced by successful black women in the entertainment industry, the Urban One Podcast Network has a wide range of podcasts that bring you the best insights into the life of an entrepreneur.

On the Mind, Body & Business Podcast, Maria More celebrates a full year of offering actionable insights about staying in shape and self-improvement tips to help you launch and scale your business with stories from entrepreneurs, influencers, and media personalities. On the Cheat Code Unlocked, we hear from internet-savvy business strategists about the strategies they’ve used to scale their business and investing strategies that they have used for financial growth.

Urban One Inc. launching its new podcast network in the most appropriate of ways — just in time for this year’s Black History Month.

The Urban One Podcast Network features a number of Black-centric stories that capitalize on the hearty roster of talent already under the expansive Urban One umbrella, including but not limited to podcasts from the likes of Amanda Seales and Rickey Smiley.

The new podcast network also comes at a time when Urban One is rebranding its award-winning content platform.

“For over 42 years, Urban One has understood the need for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, especially in sharing our varied experiences. We are proud to be a leader with the largest African American footprint in the media space,” said Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO at Urban One. “As the needs and concerns constantly evolve, we are dedicated to helping brands understand, connect, and best translate to Black and Brown communities. In our next iteration, iONE Digital will continue to be a catalytic force in media.”

Spearheading the network and its launch is Sierra Reed, Senior Director of Podcast Operations for the Urban One Podcast Network. Reed is an accomplished media veteran with over 14 years of experience as a content creator, published writer, journalist, and senior business strategist whose passion-driven expertise and experience in audio broadcasting make her a perfect fit for the role. Through the launch of her own podcast almost 10 years ago and her own experience in storytelling, Reed understands the opportunity to service the multifaceted community that the network supports.

Speaking of her vision and mission, Reed says “having the freedom to share and express is a beautiful thing, and what you learn and feel within that conversation and storytelling experience is invaluable. We want people of color to get into podcasting. We want the community to learn, grow, and be entertained in a way that is organic and not programmed.”

Keep reading to find the 5 best Black business podcasts on the Urban One Podcast Network.

The Top Black Business Podcasts On The Urban One Podcast Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com