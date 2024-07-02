Subscribe
News

Former Cops Plead Not Guilty After Suffocating Black Inmate To Death With Pepper Spray

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Downtown Jefferson City, Missouri

Source: Ray Tan / Getty

Missouri guards who killed a Black man in prison have pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

According to AP, four former guards pleaded not guilty in the murder of Othel Moore Jr., and the fifth officer not guilty to accessory to involuntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 8, Othel Moore died in Jefferson City Correctional Center after guards pepper-sprayed him then left him in a mask to suffocate in the pepper spray, according to a criminal complaint which was filed last week.

On Monday, a Cole County Associate Circuit judge denied bond for 3 of the 5 charged with second-degree murder: Aaron Brown, Jacob Case and Justin Leggins. Gregory Varner, who was also charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Bryanne Bradshaw, who was charged with accessory to involuntary manslaughter has been out on bond, but her next appearance is scheduled for July 30.

All of the guards were fired for their role in the death of Othel Moore.

According to reports, Moore was strip-searched down to his boxers while in his cell during a contraband sweep. He was then handcuffed behind his back and led outside his cell.

Investigators said Moore showed no aggression during the contraband sweep and was complying with officers when he was pepper-sprayed while standing outside his cell door. Moore was then put in a spit hood leg wrap and restraint chair, according to the Cole County Prosecutors Office. The guards claimed that Moore wasn’t following orders and spit at them, but witnesses say Moore was trying to spit the pepper spray from his mouth.

Witnesses also told the prosecutor’s office that they heard Moore saying he couldn’t breathe and the incident was allegedly caught on the prison’s video surveillance system. Moore was taken to the hospital wing of the prison where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Medical examiner ruled Moore’s cause of death as positional asphyxiation, and his death was listed as a homicide, according to the Cole County Prosecutors Office.

The corrections department released a statement saying it has cooperated with the Cole County Sheriff’s Department’s investigation and has made policy changes since Moore was killed.

According to AP, Othel Moore was serving a 30-year sentence for charges including second-degree domestic assault and first-degree robbery. Moore’s family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the defendants as well as the Missouri Department of Corrections.

SEE ALSO:

Family Seeks Answers After NY Police Shoot And Kill 13-Year-Old Myanmar Boy

Suspected White Supremacist Punched Black 6th Grader In The Face Because Of His Race, Cops Say

RELATED TAGS

Missouri

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Downtown Jefferson City, Missouri
News

Former Cops Plead Not Guilty After Suffocating Black Inmate To Death With Pepper Spray

US-CIVIL RIGHTS-MARTIN LUTHER KING-JOHNSON
Civil Rights & Social Justice

How And Why The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 Was Signed Into Law: Mass Disruption Of Economic Boycotts

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11
Athletes

Simone Biles: Inspiring Greatness And Championing Mental Health

Halston Fall 1975 Menswear Collection Debut Fashion Show 47 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg Holds Press Conference After Trump Guilty Verdict
News

SCOTUS Immunity Decision Underscores The Significance Of Trump’s Hush Money Conviction

Belmont, North Carolina, barber shop storefront and striped pole
Politics

Black Atlanta Barbershop Owner Claims Trump Campaign Tricked Him For Pre-Debate Event

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-JUSTICE-TRUMP-IMMUNITY
News

SCOTUS Decision Granting Trump Immunity For Crimes Is A ‘Mockery,’ Justice Sotomayor Dissents

President Trump Holds MAGA Rally In Las Vegas
Politics

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Obama And Romney Square Off In First Presidential Debate In Denver
Politics

Video Contrasting Obama-Romney Debate With ‘Disastrous’ Biden-Trump Debate Goes Viral

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The History Of Black Cowboys: America’s First Heroes Of The Western Frontier

Downtown Utica, New York
News

Family Seeks Answers After NY Police Shoot And Kill 13-Year-Old Myanmar Boy

The Civil Rights Act of being enacted by President Lyndon Johnson, July 2, 1964.
Civil Rights & Social Justice

60th Anniversary Of The Civil Rights Act Of 1964: 5 Things You Need To Know

President Biden Delivers Remarks At The White House On The Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse
Politics

What Are ‘Black Jobs’? Trump’s Debate Claim About Immigrants Is Mocked, Questioned

subway karen
Video Category

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face After Assaulting Black Men On Subway

Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals
Black News

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close