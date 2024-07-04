Subscribe
HomePolitics

Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’

As if it isn't people of the right who have a recent history of attacking government buildings just because democracy didn't fall their way...

| 07.04.24
Dismiss
National Conservatism Conference - Day Two

President of the Heritage Foundation Kevin Roberts addresses delegates during the second day of the National Conservatism conference at The Emmanuel Centre on May 16, 2023, in London, England. | Source: Leon Neal / Getty

Republicans of the MAGA world have made it clear that they don’t just plan to reinstall as president an orangey-white nationalist who lies incessantly, thinks he’s above the law and tried to steal a legal and fair election through thoroughly debunked election fraud propaganda—they also want to turn the federal government into a MAGA indoctrination hub that will essentially transcend administrations, making America a white Christian nationalist’s eternal wet dream by default.

That is essentially the agenda of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s four-stage plan outlined in a 920-page document titled Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise, which includes a pledge to erode abortion rights and civil protections for the LGBTQIA+ community, and to criminalize homelessness, eradicate “wokeness,” end immigration, dismantle the Board of Education, and make it easier to fire federal employees who are not staunch conservatives.

MORE: What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

Now, the Heritage Foundation’s president, Kevin Roberts, is out here implying that Project 2025 could result in violence from “the left,” as if it isn’t people of the right who have a recent history of attacking government buildings just because democracy didn’t fall their way.

From Newsweek:

Appearing on Steve Bannon‘s War Room podcast, foundation president Kevin Roberts outlined how the ruling might help transform the federal government with conservative policy proposals, should Donald Trump win the White House in November and adopt Project 2025.

“In spite of all this nonsense from the left, we are going to win. We’re in the process of taking this country back,” Roberts said. “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless, if the left allows it to be.”

Roberts’ Project 2025 vision of a bloodless revolution includes an action plan to dismantle what he has described as “the deep state,” by removing civil service employment protections for all federal employees with “policy-determining, policymaking, or policy-advocating” in their job titles.

Removing the employment protections, which have been in place for 135 years, would make the civil servants at all levels of the federal government easier to fire and replace with Republican loyalists.

Roberts also praised the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Donald Trump has “presumptive immunity” for “official acts” he performed while he was president, saying the decision will allow the Executive Branch to introduce and execute policy without having to “triple guess, every decision they’re making in their official capacity.” The dissenting justices believe all the decision actually does is make it more difficult to prosecute sitting presidents for crimes they might commit.

But back to the part about the conservative utopia Roberts called the “second American Revolution” that “will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” Again, Roberts is really out here doing some grad-A gaslighting if he’s trying to insinuate that it’s the people who make up the ubiquitous thing conservatives call “the left” who are constantly threatening violence if they don’t get their way politically.

Never mind the fact that the first American Revolution was one of the bloodiest wars to happen on U.S. soil or the fact that the conservative podcast that Roberts made the remark on is literally called the War Room—the fact is Republican conservatives are the ones who have been making not-so-veiled threats of violence if Trump isn’t re-elected and repeatedly insisting that any prosecutions of their MAGA messiah could result in a second “Civil War,” which is the No. 1 bloodiest war to ever happen on U.S. soil. (Ane, again, conservatives are the ones who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6 just because Trump was legally voted out of office.)

For all their pseudo-bemoaning of how “divided” the country is, Republicans are making it more and more clear that they don’t want unity, they want control. Their idea of making America great again is to return the country to a regressive white nationalist nation where the marginalized are either ignored or punished for not being the right kind of  American.

Project 2025 should concern anyone who wants to live in a progressive nation and the constant insinuations of violence coming from MAGA advocates should further that concern. These are things we all need to consider before we step into those voting booths in November.

SEE ALSO:

Calls Grow For VP Kamala Harris To Replace Biden In Race As More Democrats Warn Of Election’s Stakes

The Black Ballot: NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Commemorates The Civil Rights Act At 60

A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani Disbarred In New York Amid Bankruptcy Because Of ‘The Big Lie’
Defendants In State Of Georgia V. Trump Case To Be Booked Through Fulton County Jail
19 photos

RELATED TAGS

Heritage Foundation MAGA Republicans Project 2025

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Fireworks
Civil Rights & Social Justice

July 4th’s Cognitive Dissonance: For Black People, It May Be A Day Off, But Is It A Day of Independence?

National Conservatism Conference - Day Two
Politics

Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’

Print Of Frederick Douglass
National

Frederick Douglass And The Lingering Relevance Of His ‘What To The Slave Is The Fourth of July?’ Speech

Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica
News

What Causes Hurricanes Like Beryl To Get So Strong So Quickly, And Is Climate Change To Blame?

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications

The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court Restores $26M Judgment Against ‘Unite The Right’ Rally White Supremacists

Trump
News

‘Black Jobs’: New Biden Campaign Ad Rips ‘Racist’ Trump Debate Rant

Drone aerial view of downtown Wichita Skyline features Arkansas Rivers, bridges and Exploration Place Science Museum, Kansas
News

Kansas School District Disciplined Black And Disabled Students More Severely Than Others, DOJ Says

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Belmont, North Carolina, barber shop storefront and striped pole
Politics

Black Atlanta Barbershop Owner Claims Trump Campaign Tricked Him For Pre-Debate Event

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

"Candace" Hosted By Candace Owens
Nation

Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

Dior Shop In Madrid 10 items
Style & Fashion

Fashion Brands That Have Been Accused Of Racism

President Trump Holds MAGA Rally In Las Vegas
Politics

What Is Project 2025? Breaking Down The Controversial Playbook

black people with red hair
News

The Origins Of Black People With Red Hair

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close