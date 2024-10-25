BPAC’s Adrianne Shropshire Talks 2024 Election With Erica Campbell

Subscribe
Published on October 25, 2024

With Election Day just days away, Black Progressive Action Coalition (BPAC) Founder and Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire recently visited the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell radio show to place an emphasis on the urgency of the moment, particularly for the Black community.

Noting that the early voting period is already well underway in a growing number of states, Shropshire implored voters to be aware of impending deadlines, like those for registering to vote, and to cast their ballots before Nov. 5 arrives if they can.

The nation has the opportunity to not only elect the first woman president of the United States but also its first Black woman in Vice President Kamala Harris, who is squaring off against former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5.

Shropshire took the time to explain how BPAC is working to engage voters around the country and ensure they have the proper context to understand and truly grasp the importance of voting this election cycle.

We want to make sure people are putting themselves in a position to be able to vote but then also taking that next step and getting out to the polls as soon as they can,” Shropshire told Campbell in a brief interview.

Once that is done, either by mail or in person, Shropshire encouraged voters to devote their time to speaking with other potential voters and help educate them about not only the importance of voting but also how their vote could impact their lives and communities in which they live.

BPAC logo
Source: BPAC

Shropshire pointed out how there is no shortage of issues affecting Americans from all walks of life and backgrounds. That means, Shropshire reasoned, that there should similarly be no shortage of motivation to participate in the democratic process and cast a vote on Election Day.

Yes, the economy and the overall topic of affordability and costs is one issue that is dominating this political cycle. But Shropshire reminded listeners that there are other considerations when voting besides the top of the ticket.

“We don’t want people to show up, vote for president and then think that their job is done, because it’s not,” Shropshire added before pointing to a host of other down-ballot races that can carry significant local, statewide and national implications.

For voters who are still unsure of whether they will vote and if so, for whom, Shropshire discouraged people from shaming them. Voter hesitancy is a real thing, Shropshire said, urging people to counter that uncertainty by educating them with facts.

“Be understanding about where people are, and then try to give them information,” Shropshire advised.

Listen to BlackPAC Founder and Executive Director Adrianne Shropshire’s Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell interview about Black voters and Election Day.

Make sure you check out the BPAC Election Resource Center for more information.

Written by NewsOne’s editorial team. 

Paid for by Black Progressive Action Coalition.

