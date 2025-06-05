Trump Revives Travel Ban, Targets 19 Countries In New Executive Order

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

In a sweeping move that marks the return of one of his most controversial first-term policies, President Donald Trump announced a new travel ban this week that bars nationals from 12 countries and imposes partial visa restrictions on seven others. Framing the order as a matter of national security, Trump signed the proclamation Wednesday, just five days before the policy takes effect.

The order primarily targets African and Asian nations, reigniting criticism over the racial and religious motivations behind U.S. immigration policies under Trump. Citing what he called “unacceptable visa overstay rates” and “inadequate vetting procedures,” Trump defended the directive as essential to protect U.S. borders and interests.

“As President, I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” Trump wrote in the proclamation. “I remain committed to engaging with those countries willing to cooperate to improve information-sharing and identity-management procedures, and to address both terrorism-related and public-safety risks.”

The new ban fully bars entry to nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Many of these countries were flagged for either failing to accept the return of deported nationals, having high visa overstay rates, or lacking reliable identity verification systems. Others, such as Sudan and Somalia, were designated for inadequate cooperation with U.S. counterterrorism screening protocols.

Notably, this list includes several Muslim-majority countries and nations facing extreme instability, drawing immediate backlash from human rights groups and immigration advocates who argue that the ban unfairly targets vulnerable populations and reinforces xenophobic rhetoric.

In addition to the outright bans, seven countries face partial visa restrictions: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela. Nationals from these countries will be barred from entering the U.S. under certain visa categories, but the countries were spared a complete suspension of travel.

This middle-ground approach reflects a recalibration from the chaotic rollout of Trump’s original 2017 travel ban, which resulted in legal challenges, airport detentions, and widespread confusion. The current order attempts to preempt those issues with more specific exemptions and clearer guidelines.

To avoid the backlash seen during his first term, the administration built in multiple carve-outs. Exemptions include lawful permanent residents, dual nationals traveling on non-restricted passports, U.S.-bound adoptees, and individuals with immediate family members already in the U.S. Athletes and coaches participating in events like the Olympics or the World Cup are also excluded from the ban. So too are Afghans granted Special Immigrant Visas and religious or ethnic minorities from Iran seeking asylum.

While these exemptions signal a more “streamlined” implementation, critics argue they do little to mitigate the broader human cost. Family separation, barriers to medical treatment, and blocked refugee resettlements remain core consequences of the policy.

Civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers have already signaled plans to challenge the order in court, echoing the legal resistance to the original “Muslim ban” that ultimately reached the Supreme Court in 2018. Though that version was upheld, critics maintain that the targeting of predominantly Black and Brown nations continues to be a discriminatory misuse of executive power.

Opponents also point out the troubling precedent set by using isolated incidents, like the recent attack in Boulder by an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa, to justify sweeping bans against entire populations, despite no data showing a link between nationality and terrorist activity.

As the policy heads for implementation, the administration faces mounting pressure to justify both the efficacy and intent behind these bans. What remains clear is that Trump’s renewed travel restrictions are not just about national security—they are also about reaffirming the hardline immigration stance that has become a cornerstone of his political brand.

With this executive order, Trump has reignited one of the fiercest debates of his presidency: who gets to come to America, and who is deemed a threat? Behind the language of security and sovereignty lies a policy framework that critics say is driven more by fear than facts and whose real impact will be felt most by the families and communities left waiting at the border.

