Justice Reform Activists Kick Off Inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Festival In Philly

Source: Frédéric Soltan / Getty

Philadelphia justice reform group JustUs Ideas will kick off its inaugural JustUs Ideas Week on June 9 at the Community College of Philadelphia.

Activist, Philadelphia native and founder of JustUs Ideas, Marvin Bing, will host the first-of-its-kind ideas accelerator rooted in centering the voices and experiences of justice-impacted individuals by connecting them with key changemakers, innovative experiences, and bold action. The week will be dedicated to reshaping society’s approach to justice.





In addition to panels and keynote addresses, the weeklong festival will include a pitch competition for marginalized and justice-impacted entrepreneurs and founders; a lively and thought-provoking debate between the Bard College Prison Initiative and Binghamton University, as well as an interactive forum centered on voting rights, democracy, and the power of collective advocacy.



JustUs Ideas Week was created to inspire everyday people to take action and understand that they don’t need to have access to political connections to be powerful, innovative, or harness the transformative power of their lived experiences. The festival also aims to establish an extensive network of innovators and changemakers who have been involved in the justice system, enabling them to collectively fellowship, organize, and collaborate with individuals with similar experiences across the U.S. and the globe.



Founder Marvin Bing is the son of justice reform activist Malik Aziz, known as the grandfather of returning citizens, who served as the inaugural director of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Reentry Services and in 2000 successfully fought to restore the right to vote for Pennsylvanians with felony convictions.



Additional information on the inaugural JustUs Ideas Week can be found here.

WHAT: Star-Studded Criminal Justice Reform Festival kicks off in Philadelphia from June 9-12

WHO: Marvin Bing, justice reform activist

WHERE: Community College of Philadelphia, 1700 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19130 (Media check-in is in the Bonnell Building).

WHEN: Monday, June 9 to Friday, June 12

