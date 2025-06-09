Phony Stark & Taco Trump’s Fallout Continues, Epstein Tweets Wiped

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

Last week, Elon Musk and Donald Trump had social media in a frenzy as their bromance very publicly (and expectedly) fell apart. Both men took swipes at one another, culminating with Elon Musk tweeting that the real reason the Epstein files were never released was because Donald Trump was included in them.

Looking to create a diversion and public spectacle, Trump basically declared war on California and sent in the National Guard to quell peaceful protests against ICE’s heavy-handed raids of Latino communities. Still, Musk continued to tweet shots at Trump (and even his policy man, Stephen Miller), but according to Newsweek, would delete them as he doesn’t want all the smoke with the current sitting “president.”

While LA was quickly becoming ground zero for Donald Trump‘s long-anticipated fascist movement of using the U.S. military against the American people, Musk continued to mock Trump and his administration about the Epstein connection, and though there are many pictures of Trump and Epstein turning up at various parties, Trump’s administration and others connected to it continue to do what they can to run cover for him.

Per Newsweek:

Trump on Friday responded to Musk’s accusation by posting on Truth Social a message from Epstein’s former lawyer, David Schoen, from X, which claimed his client “had no information to hurt President Trump.”

“I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!” Schoen, who briefly represented Epstein shortly before the financier’s death in 2019, wrote.

Thousands of pages of records that named people with ties to Epstein, who died while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges in 2019, have been released over the years.

However, there is no evidence to suggest Trump is mentioned in any unreleased files related to Epstein. And while the president is mentioned in some of the previously released court documents on Epstein, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

While many assumed that the fallout would eventually lead to Musk confirming a widely believed conspiracy theory that he stole the election by hacking voting machines in swing states, it seems like Musk is once again trying to endear himself to Trump and MAGA by siding with ICE and condemning protestors in Los Angeles in his latest tweets.

So much for that.

Whether or not Donald Trump forgives Elon Musk for pulling his alleged pedo card remains to be seen; the man is known to hold grudges like no other, but what’s becoming obvious is that both of these men are as unpredictable and ego-driven as anyone we’ve ever seen in the political world. That doesn’t bode well for America.

What do y’all think the end result of this beef between Elon Musk and Donald Trump will be? Let us know in the comments section below.

