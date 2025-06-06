Donald Trump vs. Elon Musk: Feud Cools After Explosive Clash

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It’s giving high school cafeteria energy — if the cafeteria served EV tax credits and Oval Office selfies. Just days after Elon Musk all but called for Donald Trump’s impeachment and accused him of being in the Epstein files, the two reality-show-level egos are already backpedaling.

According to Politico, a scheduled call between the eccentric billionaire and the four-time indicted, 34-time convicted felon president suggests their bitter social media clash may have just been a light quarrel over control and cash.

But let’s be very clear, this isn’t a case of moral reckoning or sudden enlightenment. Elon Musk is not having a crisis of conscience; he’s having a crisis of control, and like many others, he made the fatal mistake of thinking he was the exception to Trump’s transactional nature rather than just another pawn in the grift.

After all, Musk didn’t go nuclear on Trump because of children in cages, Muslim bans, or stolen classified documents; he flipped when Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” threatened his bottom line. EV tax breaks vanished, and suddenly Musk remembered Trump had a black book, blowing up the relationship with Epstein name-drops and impeachment retweets — but didn’t stick the landing. Because now, like a bro left on read, he’s crawling back, pretending like none of it happened. Cue the spineless “we won’t decommission Dragon” tweet like it’s a peace offering and not damage control.

This isn’t two ideological titans duking it out for the soul of the GOP, it’s two power-hungry egomaniacs squabbling over who gets to call the shots, and let’s not overlook that Elon essentially bragged — without directly saying so — about rigging the last election.

“Without me, Trump would have lost,” Musk posted.

The feud underscores what we’ve known all along, that Musk and Trump aren’t enemies but instead mirror images fighting over the same coin. Both men peddle “anti-establishment” rhetoric while clinging to the very systems they claim to hate. Cosplaying as populists while funneling billions into their empires and blaming “the elites” while having brunch with them. When they work together, they burn bridges, and when they fight, they burn the rest of the building down.

Don’t let the temporary fallout distract you from Musk’s long history of aligning himself with white nationalist talking points and fascist-adjacent iconography. This is the same man who gleefully threw up a Nazi salute at a public event — not once, but several times.

The same man who pushed the myth of a “white farmer genocide” in South Africa to stoke racial panic and justify immigration for apartheid-loving Afrikaners.

Musk’s rage isn’t rooted in morality; it’s frustration that Trump stopped catering to him. The father of 14 spent nearly $300 million helping Trump get re-elected, popped up on the campaign trail in MAGA merch, and led the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was basically a taxpayer-funded hatchet job on federal oversight. Now, Musk is getting the same “you’re fired” treatment as everyone else who dared to believe they’re more important than the Trump brand.

Let’s not forget how recently Musk was posing in the Oval Office with his son on his shoulders as he was being praised by Trump as one of the “greatest innovators ever.” But an EV mandate rollback later, and suddenly Musk wants to play martyr for the deficit, and Trump is calling to cut Musk’s government contracts to save the country billions—while still blaming the fact Musk’s contracts haven’t been terminated on former President Joe Biden. But even that narrative crumbles under scrutiny because neither is concerned about real fiscal responsibility, just regulatory revenge.

The truth is, the Trump/Musk “feud” is just another grift cycle. The same cycle we’ve seen with Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and every other high-profile Trump defector who eventually gets caught holding the bag. They all think they’re playing 4D chess until they realize the board is rigged and the only rule is loyalty to Trump, not truth, not country, and certainly not logic.

Republicans in Congress are already picking sides, but let’s not pretend this is some tectonic party shift. Most GOP lawmakers are siding with Trump, not because they believe him, but because they fear him. As one unnamed House member admitted, “Elon can burn $5 million in a primary, but Trump’s endorsement (or lack thereof) can destroy a political career.” That’s not power rooted in leadership, it’s extortion wrapped in red, white, and blue.

But just as suddenly as it began, it’s already softening. Politico reports the two men are back in communication. Trump says it’s “going very well,” and Musk is backpedaling like a man who realized he just slapped the hand that feeds NASA billions. Because at the end of the day, it was never about the people, the policies, or even the politics; it was about power — who gets it, who keeps it, and who can wield it for personal gain.

Don’t get distracted by the drama. The real danger isn’t that they’re fighting; it’s that they were ever on the same side to begin with. Two peas in a poisoned pod, both pretending to be patriots while playing tug-of-war with America’s future.

Spoiler alert: neither one of them is fighting for us.

