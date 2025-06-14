Protecting Protest Rights And Dissent Amid Trump’s Attack On Freedom

Source: David McNew / Getty

The Trump administration’s recent militarized response to protests in Los Angeles represents an escalation in its assault against various rights and freedoms. It comes after nearly five months of tactics that contravene existing laws and standards; yet, the Trump administration persists.

Civil rights attorney Judith Bronwne Dianis, executive director of the Advancement Project, called out the Trump administration’s escalating in Los Angeles as a “threat to our democracy and our communities.”

“As the administration pursues aggressive and dehumanizing methods of immigration enforcement – relying on racial profiling to target those they suspect are immigrants and then kidnapping and deporting them without warrants, legal counsel, or judicial oversight – it is no surprise that communities across the country are standing up in solidarity with our immigrant families, neighbors, friends and coworkers,” Dianis said. “Dissent is being met with flash-bang grenades, tear gas, and military vehicles, as protestors are criminalized and their lives put in danger for exercising their fundamental rights to assemble and speak freely.”

And it’s not just Trump. The Republican controlled Congress continues efforts to pass legislation that not only robs families and communities of necessary programs, but also whittles away at civil liberties and public safety and well-being. Protest rights and free speech have been under attack at the state level for many years. As of April 2025, there were 41 anti-protest bills introduced since the beginning of the year. Even before the 2020 racial justice uprisings following George Floyd’s murder, several states passed laws restricting rights or enhancing penalties for protests.

But the current protests against the Trump administration’s expansive deployment of ICE and other federal authorities, including illegal deployment of the military, represent a broader movement to protest fundamental rights like due process and keep people safe. The way people are treated matters. Resisting repression of these fundamental rights and others remains an essential strategy in safeguarding families and communities impacted by systemic oppression.

Protesting and acts of civil disobedience have always been used to object to brutality and injustice. Whether you’re a concerned citizen, mayor of a major city, state court judge, or member of Congress, everyone has a duty to speak up and stand firm against tyranny. As we’ve seen with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, and U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, the current administration does not care who you are or what title you hold. While all the attention has been on Los Angeles, and deservedly so, there have been protests happening across the country.

Here are four considerations as mass protests continue to unfold, including planned “No Kings” day actions on June 14, challenging Trump’s escalating repression

Know Your Rights & Protect Yourself

Protesting may not be for everyone, but understanding your rights is essential for exercising them effectively. Various advocacy organizations, such as the Black Alliance for Just Immigration and Free Press, have created “know your rights” resources that provide an overview of the rights at stake and offer tips for protecting oneself and one’s community. These guides are not a substitute for legal advice but serve as a valuable starting point.

While knowing one’s rights is essential, it’s also important to consider personal safety and security. Everyone needs a plan beyond basic situational awareness.

Stay Alert and Aware

The Trump administration’s response to recent protests, including those in Los Angeles, highlights the need for vigilance. The escalation of repression and retaliation by the federal government against protesters and elected officials alike underscores the importance of staying informed and aware. Media outlets and social media platforms can often sensationalize events, making it crucial to verify information through reputable sources.

Also, just knowing what is really at stake can help raise awareness about the harms being caused and the broader impact. Consider checking out these resources from BAJI, given the escalating immigration attacks and increased interactions with various levels of law enforcement impacting our communities.

Don’t Believe the Hype

The media’s insistence on publishing what Trump and other officials say without any qualification or context remains a problem. Simply writing DHS says, or Trump officials say, when there is clear information to the contrary, requires more discernment than many outlets give on the first take. Being objective and telling “both sides” of a story should not require running interference for an administration trying hard to prove its fascist street cred. Similar to concerns raised by community advocates around crime reporting, reports of protests and other forms of dissent require a different lens that doesn’t automatically give deference to government authorities.

Also, deep fakes, out-of-context photos and videos, and other inflammatory content, since protests first started in Los Angeles last week. As discussed on the recent Wired podcast “Uncanny Valley,” there is widespread disinfo spreading online about the Los Angeles protests. Take a step back and consider the sources and context of information being shared, do reverse image searches when possible, or simply refrain from sharing a possibly inflammatory post. It takes a few minutes, but it can go a long way in stopping the spread of disinformation at a time when people’s lives could depend on it.

Find Your Place and Plug In

As we’ve seen from our ancestors, collective action and collaboration require sustained commitment to defend our rights and freedoms in the face of government repression. Several national and local organizations offer events, trainings, and resources to help individuals stay informed and safe while participating in protests. The Advancement Project, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, the Movement for Black Lives, and many others are excellent resources for finding information and support at this time.

In addition to leading conversations on digital safety, organizations like Media Justice provide valuable resources and spaces for challenging the weaponization of technology and digital platforms. Reporting for Truthout documented the expansive surveillance state that is rapidly scaling up, with immigrants serving as “the first target.” From license plate readers and traffic cameras to facial recognition software, this technology puts us all at risk.

The Working Families Party offers an alternative for those seeking an organizing space and a political home outside the traditional confines of the Democratic Party. As a fusion party, WFP often works alongside the Democratic Party, but it also develops its own candidates and infrastructure across the country.

Efforts like the Othering and Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley offer webinars and research that help bridge connections across groups. Instead of wasting energy trying to change hearts and minds, their work focuses on building across commonalities and shared interests.

If you’re bothered by the expansion of private prisons for immigration and are thinking about exploring prison abolition, Critical Resistance might be an organization for you.

There are numerous amazing groups doing impactful work; it’s impossible to name them all. But you can find a place to plug in and share your time, treasure, and talents.

Or look local and see where you can plug in. Ask people in your family or social circle where they volunteer. Everything we do to build into our communities and lift each other up counts.

