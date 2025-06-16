Black Thought Writing And Directing Immersive Hip-Hop Film

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The Roots crew continues to expand its footprint into multimedia projects. This time, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, The Roots frontman and co‑founder of Two One Five Entertainment with Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, is helming the project. He’ll be writing and directing an immersive film centered around “hip-hop’s soul.” The project, co-produced by Questlove, Live Nation Urban head Shawn Gee, and Impossible Creative, uses its 360-degree WonderRoom platform to bring audiences inside seminal moments of hip-hop culture.

It’s expected to premiere in spring 2026 in New York City.

“I’m grateful to Impossible Creative for entrusting me with their technology in bringing my latest project to the world,” Trotter said in a statement. “Hip hop has a rich and beautiful history, and by creating a space where audiences play a role and physically live out its greatest moments, the potential for a better understanding of the genre and its roots increases significantly.”

Raised in Philadelphia, Trotter co‑founded The Roots with Thompson in 1993. From their second and breakthrough album, Do You Want More? they gained accolades for blending live instrumentation and socially conscious lyrics, eventually becoming the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Though Thompson has raced ahead with creative projects including winning an Oscar in 2022 for the Summer of Soul documentary, Trotter has earned five Grammys (two solo and three with The Roots) and credits as a producer, actor and writer, including the 2023 memoir The Upcycled Self and starring in and writing the music for the Off-Broadway play Black No More.

Together, their Two One Five Entertainment has produced multiple critically-acclaimed projects, including Hip‑Hop: The Songs That Shook America for AMC, Rise Up, Sing Out, a Disney Junior animated musical series nominated for a 2023 NAACP Image Award, Descendant, a Netflix/Higher Ground documentary about the slaveship Clotilda, The League, a Negro League baseball documentary by Sam Pollard, and Sly Lives!, a 2025 Questlove-directed doc on Sly & The Family Stone.

