MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Found Liable In Defamation Suit Over 2020 Election Fraud Lies

It has been nearly five years since President Donald Trump launched his failed bid to overturn the 2020 election results by spreading baseless propaganda about the election being rigged, along with the voting machines people used to cast their ballots — and his cohorts are still feeling the burn after backing his factless nonsense.

On Monday, a federal jury found Mike Lindell — you might know him as “the MyPillow guy” — liable for defaming a former Colorado voting system executive after he backed Trump’s absurd claims that voting machines were rigged to abracadabra Trump votes into votes for former President Joe Biden.

From USA Today:

The Denver-based jury determined on June 16 that Lindell made “baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election” and slandered Eric Coomer, a former director at Dominion Voting Systems, a North American company that makes and sells voting machines and tabulators. Coomer filed the suit in the District of Colorado in May 2022, claiming Lindell and two of his companies − MyPillow and FrankSpeech − helped spread a conspiracy theory that he rigged the election against President Donald Trump. According to the 67-page suit obtained by USA Today, Lindell previously called Coomer “a traitor.” The trial started on June 2 and lasted two weeks, online court records show. “We’re thrilled with the verdict,” said Coomer’s attorney, Charles Caine, told Colorado Public Radio (CPR), after the jury handed down its decision, adding his client has “gone through a lot and he’s still going to be looking over his shoulder… Hopefully this serves as deterrence for individuals working on our elections from being targeted.”

Indeed, one would think cases like this would serve as a deterrent for pro-Trump election deniers, but that does not appear to be the case.

In 2023, Fox News lost nearly $800 million after settling a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which accused the network of defaming it by blindly airing MAGA propaganda about the company’s voting machines being rigged, and the network is still fighting a legal battle against voting technology company Smartmatic, which accused the network of the same thing.

And don’t get me started on poor Rudy Giuliani, whose endless journey of L’s has left him broke, bitter and begging for relief after losing damn near everything in a defamation case filed by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss, who Giuliani baselessly accused of helping to rig the non-rigged election against Trump. Giuliani was also sued by his former attorneys, who allege that he had only paid a small fraction of the legal fees he owes, which amounts to nearly $1.6 million.

Yet Giuliani was still doubling down on his election fraud lies and his support of Trump — who is also still repeating his big lie — as recently as last year. Likewise, Lindell, who was whining about how his FAFO journey had left him broke back in April, claimed on May 31 via Facebook that “they’re coming after me and MyPillow for telling the truth about our elections!”

Now, Lindell is ordered to pay $2.3 million in damages to Coomer, which falls way short of the $62.7 million that the plaintiff asked for, but is still a lot more than the $0 that Lindell would have had to pay if he hadn’t let his blind MAGA support erode his common sense.

Sad.

