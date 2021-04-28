A Journey Of L’s: Feds Search Rudy Giuliani’s Home, Office In Latest Controversy

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The chickens might be coming home to roost for embattled Trump crony Rudy Giuliani sooner than expected.

Over the last six months alone the proof remains in the pudding.

On Wednesday federal investigators executed search warrants at the New York City home and office of Trump’s personal lawyer in connection to an ongoing probe into Giuliani’s involvement in Ukraine. The search reportedly took place around 6 a.m. where federal agents seized his electronic devices.

While Giuliani has not released a statement (history tells us he will do so) his lawyer Robert J. Costello told The New York Times he felt the search went far beyond because his client had agreed to speak with prosecutors regarding the probe. His only restriction were questions regarding his client privileged conversations with Trump.

“What they did today was legal thuggery,” Mr. Costello said. “Why would you do this to anyone, let alone someone who was the associate attorney general, United States attorney, the mayor of New York City and the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States.”

For two years investigators inquired into whether Giuliani had any illegal dealings lobbying Ukraine officials in 2019 for information regarding Trump’s adversaries including President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. The feds are also looking into whether Giuliani attempted to undermine the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch.

Prosecutors eventually charged his Ukrainian associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, in 2019 and a trial is scheduled to begin in October.

With new administration officials seated at the Department of Justice, his placement of protection ceased to exist.

Yet and still Wednesday’s search adds to a tallying roll of Giuliani’s public fall from grace, much of which was apparent to Black communities who were privy to his inner workings after five decades of languishing in the political spotlight. At the height of his praise, he was heralded for helping to take down New York City’s mafia bosses in the 80’s and then successfully won his bid for mayor in the 1990’s. After the September 11 attacks Giuliani was considered “America’s Mayor,” only to morph into an obstructer of democracy as one of the main lie spreaders around Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

From spreading racist conspiracy theories to upholding harmful policies like stop-and-frisk in New York City, Giuliani will belong to a different hall of history unless revisionist histories save him from his imminent downfall.