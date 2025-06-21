Man Charged With Stalking, Attempted Kidnapping Of Memphis Mayor

Source: Memphis Police Department / Memphis Police Department

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a disturbing uptick in violence against elected Democratic officials. On Wednesday, a man was arrested after being seen on Ring camera footage “stalking” around and acting suspiciously outside Memphis Mayor Paul Young’s home on Sunday evening.

NBC News reports that Trenton Abston, 25, has been charged with stalking, attempted kidnapping, and aggravated criminal trespassing. Abston is currently being held in Shelby County Jail with bail set at $50,000 and an arraignment hearing scheduled for June 23.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows Abston hopping a wall into the subdivision where Mayor Young lives and heading directly to the mayor’s home. Mayor Young reportedly saw Abston through his Ring camera and feared for his safety as Abston was wearing gloves, a hoodie, and had “a nervous demeanor.”

After a short investigation, Abston was arrested on Wednesday at his workplace. “At the time of his arrest, officers recovered a taser, gloves, rope, and duct tape from his vehicle,” the Memphis Police Department announced.

Mayor Young, who took office in January 2024, issued a statement on social media addressing the incident. “In today’s climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful. The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable. What starts as reckless words online can all too quickly become something much more dangerous,” Young wrote.

“The angry rhetoric, the hateful speech, and the heated threats create a culture where violence feels like a next step instead of a red line. We cannot allow that line to be crossed. Political violence and intimidation – whether threatened or enacted – simply cannot become our norm.”

Memphis police addressed the uptick in violence against elected officials and tried to alleviate concerns from the public. “We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city’s elected officials,” they said on Wednesday.

The attempted kidnapping in Memphis is part of a troubling trend of violence against Democratic lawmakers nationwide. Last week, Vance Boelter allegedly shot and killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

Boelter also allegedly shot state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. According to a statement from the family, Sen. Hoffman “is in critical but stable condition” and “Yvette Hoffman is in stable condition, as well.” When law enforcement arrested Boelter, he allegedly had a hit list with the names of over 45 elected officials, all Democrats.

The attacks on democratic lawmakers have not been limited to the public, as the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has resulted in several Democratic politicians being arrested or forcibly handcuffed by government officials.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and New Jersey Rep. Monica McIver (D) were arrested for protesting outside an ICE detention facility in Newark. Charges against Baraka were dropped, but McIver is currently facing assault charges stemming from the arrest.

California Sen. Alex Padilla (D) was forcibly pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Homeland Security officials when trying to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question during a press conference about the ongoing immigration raids in the state.

President Trump himself has not done much, if anything, to cool down the rhetoric. Trump has refused to call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the shootings, saying it would be a “waste of time.” Instead of expressing remorse or sending condolences to the families of the victims, Trump took to calling Gov. Walz names.

Truly, the leadership we need in these chaotic times.

