Missiles Shatter Fragile Israel-Iran Truce Amid US Mediation

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to unravel Tuesday after Israel accused Tehran of violating the truce by launching missiles into its territory. Iran’s military denied any such action, though explosions echoed through northern Israel and two incoming missiles were reportedly intercepted.

The ceasefire, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump following escalating violence, was meant to halt nearly two weeks of conflict sparked by Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites. Israel said the offensive aimed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, an accusation Tehran continues to deny, insisting its program is peaceful.

President Trump, en route to a NATO summit, acknowledged faults on both sides. “Iran violated it, but Israel violated it too,” he told reporters, later posting online that Israeli fighter jets would “turn around,” signaling optimism that the ceasefire might still hold.

Tensions reignited hours after the ceasefire announcement, with Israeli officials claiming Iran launched two missiles—claims Tehran denies. Iran, in turn, accused Israel of carrying out attacks during the ceasefire window. Part of the confusion stemmed from Trump’s posts, which initially set staggered start times for the ceasefire for each side.

Despite the shaky start, both sides reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire later in the day. Trump declared on social media: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Meanwhile, damage in Israel continued to mount. A barrage of 20 missiles struck Beersheba before the truce, destroying homes and killing at least four. Over 1,000 Israelis have been injured since the conflict began. Iranian casualties from Israeli strikes have topped 970, according to a human rights group.

While U.S. diplomats worked behind the scenes to salvage the ceasefire, attacks in Iraq and a retaliatory Iranian strike on a U.S. base in Qatar highlighted how volatile the situation remains.

The future of the ceasefire and regional stability, hangs in the balance.

SEE ALSO:

Florida Begins Construction On Migrant Detention Center Dubbed ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ To Bolster Trump’s Anti-Immigration Agenda

Mahmoud Khalil Tells Trump Administration It ‘Chose The Wrong One’ After Release On Bail









Missiles Shatter Fragile Israel-Iran Truce Amid US Mediation was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com