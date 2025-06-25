Karmelo Anthony Indicted By Grand Jury For 1st-Degree Murder, What’s Next?

Source: unknown / other

On Tuesday, a Collin County grand jury indicted Karmelo Anthony on a first-degree murder charge — a decision that will please advocates for the alleged victim, 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, but outrage people who have wondered for months why it’s so hard for a Black teen to be taken seriously when he claims self-defense.

Anthony, who was 17 when he allegedly stabbed Metcalf to death during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium, “could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison,” CBS News reported, noting that “in the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.”

So, what’s next for the now 18-year-old, who has been on house arrest since he was released on a reduced bond on April 14?

Well, now that Anthony has officially been indicted, the next step is to assign a trial judge to preside over his case. That judge will then set a court date for the defendant’s first appearance. That part of the legal process could take days, weeks or months.

In the meantime, both prosecutors and defense attorneys seem eager to make their cases.

“We know this case has struck a deep nerve — here in Collin County and beyond. That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves.”

Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, appears hopeful that the court will give him and his family justice.

“I am pleased that we are moving forward. With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system. I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back,” he said.

However, Karmelo’s attorney, Mike Howard, appears to be just as confident that his client will be vindicated once he’s allowed to tell his version of the tragic event that unfolded on April 2.

“Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial,” Howard said in a recorded video. “Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court, because it’s only in a trial that the full story can be heard, and that impartial justice can be done. We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Carmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defense.”

On April 2, Anthony, a student-athlete at Centennial High School, allegedly stabbed Metcalf during a dispute that turned into a physical altercation under the Memorial High School tent at David Kuykendall Stadium during a Frisco ISD district-wide track meet. Multiple witnesses, including Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter, told police that the two teens did not know each other prior to the altercation. Witnesses also stated that Metcalf and his teammates confronted Anthony after noticing he was under their team’s tent wearing a different school’s tracksuit. According to USA TODAY, an arrest affidavit noted that a school resource officer was the first to arrive on the scene, and when he instructed Anthony to put his hands up, the teen allegedly replied, “I was protecting myself!”

SEE ALSO:

Karmelo Anthony Can’t Claim Self-Defense But Kyle Rittenhouse Can?

Karmelo Anthony Will Get His Diploma, But His Legal Battle Looms



