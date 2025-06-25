Trump Calls Putin ‘The Boss’ As He Slams Russia’s Medvedev

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Donald Trump is once again creating chaos overseas, but this time he’s sparring with his buddies in Russia.

On Monday, the current president took to his Truth Social platform to publicly lash out at former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, after Medvedev’s claim that multiple countries are prepared to “directly supply” Iran with nuclear warheads following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, made the declaration on X early Sunday, while mocking Trump’s attack on Iran, who is a Russian ally, saying the U.S. had been “pushed into another war” that most countries oppose.

Medvedev added more insults by sarcastically congratulating the president, writing, “At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!”

Trump responded to the post on his Truth Social platform, calling for confirmation of the tweet, writing:

“Did he really say that or, is it just a figment of my imagination?” Trump wrote. “If he did say that, and, if confirmed, please let me know, IMMEDIATELY.”

While expressing concern over the notion that Russia maybe backing Iran, Trump also made headlines for his peculiar phrasing for nuclear, referring to it as “the N word.”

“The ‘N’ word should not be treated so casually,” Trump wrote, before proceeding to tout the power of U.S. nuclear capabilities. “By the way, if anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend,” he added, referencing the Iran strikes, “far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines—the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built;” adding a jarring compliment directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS.’”

Source: Screenshot/Monique Judge / Screenshot

Trump’s bizarre remarks came after the U.S. launched a series of airstrikes late Saturday targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, an operation the administration said was necessary to slow Iran’s alleged progress toward nuclear weapons capabilities.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised the strikes as a major blow to Iran’s program, with Trump calling the controversial move “historic.”

Despite the historic claim, questions remain about the actual impact of the strikes.

The images, captured by Maxar, showed six separate impact craters in two nearby locations at Fordow. The craters are visible along a ridge running over the underground complex.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, told CNN that there had been a “direct kinetic impact” on Fordow, Iran’s most important nuclear enrichment facility, but that it was too soon to judge whether it had caused internal damage to the underground site.

On Sunday, during an appearance on Meet the Press, Vice President JD Vance reportedly declined to confirm whether the Iranian nuclear sites had been completely destroyed.

“I believe we have really pushed their program back by a very long time,” Vance said, stopping short of declaring the sites eliminated.

The IAEA stated on Sunday that it had detected “no increase in off-site radiation levels” at the time, casting doubt on the scale of damage inflicted by the U.S. operation.

In response to Trump’s social media post, Medvedev took to X to clarify Russia’s perceived involvement, writing:

“I condemn the US strike on Iran – it failed to achieve its objectives. However, Russia has no intention of supplying nuclear weapons to Iran because, unlike Israel, we are parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Medvedev wrote. “I know quite well what this would entail, having overseen our nuclear forces as president. But other countries might – and that’s what was said.”

As tensions continue to escalate, Trump’s response and eyebrow-raising praise for Putin have drawn criticism for their callous tone and implications, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

While the White House insists the mission succeeded in delaying Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the mixed signals from Trump’s leadership and methods of communication are raising fresh concerns about U.S. strategy and the risks of high-stakes diplomacy playing out on social media.

