Subscribe
Entertainment

Paula Patton Talks New Movie ‘Finding Faith’ & Sobriety Journey

Paula Patton Talks Sobriety Journey: ‘I Had A Lot Of Challenges And Pain’

We caught up with the beautiful Paula Patton, who dished on her new film 'Finding Faith,' being seven years sober and other personal challenges.

Published on June 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SpoiledChild x Jeremy Scott Launch Party
Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Turning pain into purpose is no easy feat and Paula Patton‘s latest film, Finding Faith explores how grief can lead someone to their lowest point.

The beloved actress, known for roles in Precious, Jumping the Broom, and Just Wright, shows her range in this new film as she plays Faith Mitchell, a wife and mother whose life changes in an instant after a sudden tragedy. The devastation leads her into a downward spiral of grief that turns her world upside down, forcing her to fight to ground herself again.

HelloBeautiful’s Char Masona chatted with the actress and producer about leading and producing film, and her pathway back to herself after experiencing her own low points in her life – including her decision to go sober seven years ago.

“Finding Faith”

“Life had thrown me some curveballs, and I had a lot of challenges and pain. I didn’t know how to cope with my feelings, so I was drinking to numb the pain,” the actress said. “Then, I had this sort of a-ha moment where I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’ and what’s interesting is that when that happened, the journey to faith started.”

The SAG nominee also shared how this project has helped her. “This film has kind of come around and this service to me, this help to me. Whether it be talking about it with people or  people watching it, it reminds yet again to have faith in God and to trust that no matter how bleak it may seem, there is always a light  at the end of the tunnel.” 

Patton shared the screen with many familiar faces, including three-time Emmy winner Keith David, Being Mary Jane’s Stephen Bishop, and Loretta Devine, who plays her mother-in-law once again—just as she did in Jumping the Broom.

“It’s amazing because we actually love each other in real life,” Patton said about working with Devine. “When I called to ask if she would read [the script], she called me back four hours later and said yes.”

Watch more of our conversation with Paula Patton above. 

SEE ALSO:

The Coco Gauff Experience: Following The Young Tennis Star’s Rise To Fame

How Has Kobe Bryant’s Net Worth Changed Since His Death?


Paula Patton Talks Sobriety Journey: ‘I Had A Lot Of Challenges And Pain’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Police Lights
News

Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In New York, Police Call It Suicide

Unite the Right Protest
Opinion

Preston Damsky, ‘Viewpoint Neutrality,’ And White Supremacy [Op-Ed]

Two women with pride flag
Opinion

Erased In The Name Of ‘Choice’: How This Moment Echoes Our Oldest Wounds

Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics

Right-Wing White Women Don’t Care About Iranian Women In Burkas. They Just Want to Control You Here

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Politics

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Barack Obama

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Press Room
Crime

Why Sean Combs Was Never Going To Be Fully Held Accountable [Op-Ed]

Two men exercising together outdoors
Lifestyle

We All We Got: The Crisis Of Black Male Friendship

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close