Shedeur Sanders Skips ESPYs To Help After Deadly Apartment Explosion

Shedeur Sanders Skips ESPYs To Help After Apartment Explosion

Shedeur Sanders recently stepped in to help a neighborhood heal with a special event that brought smiles and support to those affected.

Published on July 17, 2025

2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The community around Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood has faced tough times after a devastating explosion and fire on June 23. More than 40 families were displaced, five people were hospitalized, and tragically, one man lost his life. But Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently stepped in to help the neighborhood heal with a special event that brought smiles and support to those affected.

The explosion sent flames roaring through the apartment complex, with over 60 firefighters from 22 companies battling the blaze for hours. Cordale Sheffield, a 30-year-old man, became a local hero after rushing back into the fire to save his stepchildren, but he sadly died from his injuries. Since then, the community has been mourning and struggling to recover.

Ward 5 Councilman Richard A. Starr described the deep sorrow felt by many. “Since June 23rd, everyone has not been themselves. The whole community was crying and now we’re mourning the loss of Cordale Sheffield, who was a hero who went in and saved two of his step-children from burning in the fire explosion,” he said.

To help lift spirits, Shedeur Sanders organized the Garden Valley Fun Fest on July 16 — a day filled with free food, music, games, and fun activities. Sanders first heard about the tragedy through social media while he was out of town. Determined to give back, he quickly arranged this event to bring a sense of normalcy and joy back to the neighborhood.

“I was like, ‘Nah, the first thing I do when I get back is definitely come to the community,’” Sanders said. “I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back.”

The event featured food trucks, face painting, bounce houses, and even free haircuts. Local vendors and community groups offered resources and support to attendees. Sanders was not alone—he was joined by Cleveland boxer Montana Love and Browns teammate Mike Hall Jr. Together, Sanders and Hall organized a pickup football game with neighborhood kids, who were thrilled to meet the rookie quarterback.

One resident, Tondalear, shared her joy, saying, “It’s wonderful. It’s about time; these kids look like they’re having a great time down here. Usually, it’s not this nice, so I’m loving it.”

Councilman Starr praised Sanders’ involvement. “The way Shedeur came here, just spending time with the kids and the community, it’s a testimony to who he is and his character,” he said. “It’s bigger than just writing a check — it’s about being here, being present.”

Despite some online criticism warning him not to visit the East Side, Sanders remained committed to showing up in person. “God told me to come out here, so I’m never going to question his word,” he said. “Sending money is easy, but being there in person is more impactful.”

This event marked the second community gathering for those affected by the explosion, as the neighborhood continues to heal and rebuild with support from its residents and local heroes like Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders Skips ESPYs To Help After Deadly Apartment Explosion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

