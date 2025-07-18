Subscribe
Woman Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Project Pat's Son

Talia Jones was arrested in Minnesota on July 15 and charged with facilitation of first-degree murder of Project Pat's son.

Published on July 18, 2025

Alabama State University v Jackson State University
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A woman has been arrested in Minnesota this week in connection with the murder of the son of famed Memphis rapper, Project Pat. Talia Jones was arrested and charged with facilitation of first-degree murder of Patrick Houston, Jr., who was shot and killed at the top of the year.

As shared in a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service, the arrest of Talia Jones, 19, occurred after an arrest warrant was issued in June. According to the press release, Jones’ arrest was part of a joint task force investigation involving agencies in Memphis and Minnesota.

From the press release:

On January 10, 2025, Patrick Houston Jr., was shot to death near the intersection of Ketchum Road and Long Street in Memphis. Houston is the son of Memphis rapper, Patrick Houston, Sr., also known as Project Pat. Following an investigation by the Memphis Police Department (MPD), on June 27, 2025, a warrant was issued for Talia Jones for Facilitation of First-Degree Murder.

The case was adopted for a fugitive investigation by the USMS Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) in Memphis. Investigators with the TRVFTF developed information that Jones had fled to Minnesota and provided investigative leads to the USMS North Star Fugitive Task Force in Minneapolis. The USMS caught up with Jones yesterday in Minneapolis, but she did not go into custody quietly. She fought Task Force members and actively resisted arrest; however, she was subdued without injury to anyone involved. She is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

“The U.S. Marshals Service’s partnership with the Memphis Police Department is strong and effective,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller in a statement. “Our collaboration continues to bring violent offenders to justice.”

The same press release noted the arrest of another fugitive from Memphis, but it was not related to the murder of Project Pat’s son. In recent times, Project Pat has been involved in youth outreach and ministry.

