Trump Posts AI-Generated Video Of Obama Arrest After Tulsi Gabbard Claimed Obama ‘Manufactured’ Russian Interference Report

In today’s episode of Trump Demonstrably Knows How Stupid His Supporters Are, President Donald Trump, on Sunday, posted an AI-generated video showing former President Barack Obama being arrested, which appears to be his petty, childish, delusional response to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard releasing a report on Friday, alleging that Obama and his national security Cabinet members manufactured intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election to “lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.”

Now, before we get into Gabbard’s allegations — and how obvious it is to everyone who wouldn’t pay an entry fee to sniff Trump’s butt that this is a desperate attempt by the White House to deflect form the controversy surrounding the files of Jefferey Epstein — here’s a quick description of Trump’s AI video for people who can’t stomach hitting the “play” button on more of the president’s idiotic posts.

From Newsweek:

The clip then shows other Democrats—including former President Joe Biden and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi—saying, “No one is above the law.” Later in the video, Trump and Obama are seen sitting in the Oval Office together when FBI agents handcuff Obama as the AI-generated Trump smiles widely, with the montage set to “YMCA” by the Village People. The video ends with Obama dressed in an orange jumpsuit in a jail cell. Gabbard is claiming that despite the fact that Obama was on his way out of office after serving two terms when Trump was elected in 2016, his administration leaked false statements to the media regarding evidence that Russian interlopers attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election in Trump’s favor. Gabbard claims no such evidence exists. “Creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election that said exactly the opposite, that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to try to ‘hack the United States election for the presidency of the United States,” Gabbard said during a recent appearance on Fox News. “So the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be essentially a yearslong coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people.” First of all, while Trump did win the 2016 election, he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by more than three million votes, so even if Trump was being undermined, it wouldn’t have subverted the “will of the American people” as much as it may have subverted the will of the Electoral College. But, truthfully, there was no attempted “coup” here. This ain’t Jan. 6, after all. Sure, anti-Trump people have tied his name to Russia — despite the fact that he wasn’t found to have personally colluded with the aforementioned Russian interlopers — but at worst, that’s the Democratic equivalent of MAGA supporters shouting “Bengazi,” “Lock her up” and “but…but…but her emails” do bolster their own partisan conspiracy theories. (Although, to be fair, Trump hasn’t done himself any favors by — as Rep. Jasmine Crockett once put it — “being Putin’s hoe.”)

If Gabbard is this up in arms over some intelligence report she has interpreted as evidence that Obama’s administration “manufactured” the reports that showed attempts by Russians to influence the 2016 election, she must be hopping mad about a sitting president who launched a years-long propaganda campaign, claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election had been rigged against him despite the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general, his own Department of Justice and dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court saying emphatically that it wasn’t true.

Trump’s election fraud inspired a whole domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol, and that wasn’t a “coup” attempt, but a report documenting Russian interference that didn’t even directly implicate Trump was?

“This is one more example of the director of national intelligence trying to cook the books. We’re talking about apples and oranges. The Russians were not successful at manipulating our election infrastructure, nor did we say they were,” Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told The New York Times.

Anyway, Gabbard’s allegations and Trump’s AI video have received the predictable response. Republicans are blindly towing the part line by calling for Obama and other Democrats to be prosecuted, Democrats are dismissing Gabbard’s claims as a deflection from Trump’s failings as a commander in chief, Trump supporters are continuing the practice of taking every piece of news that favors their MAGA messiah at face value, and virtually everyone else on the internet is calling the whole thing an Epstein distraction.

After all, according to the Independent, Trump, who hasn’t been able to keep Obama’s name out of his mouth since his first term, has posted about Gabbard’s alleged findings on social media no less than 17 times since the news broke just Sunday. Over the last couple of weeks, Trump has been desperate to convince his followers that the Epstein list is much ado about nothing, and they should just forget about it. Meanwhile, he’s out here using his office to pressure the Washington Commanders NFL team to change its name back to “Washington Redskins,” and making (probably false) claims about using his office to make Coca-Cola use real sugar.

It’s almost as if he and his administration are scrambling to divert the ever-gullible MAGA world’s attention from Epstein and anything else that reveals him as the corrupt, dishonest and incompetent non-leader that he is.

Also, let’s be real, AI is the only way he and his hordes of QMorons will ever see Barack Obama in handcuffs.

