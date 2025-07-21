Subscribe
Trump Urges Commanders, Guardians To Reclaim Former Names

Donald Trump Doubles Down On Call For Commanders, Guardians To Return To Old Names

Donald Trump calls for the Washington Commanders to revert to the Redskins, sparking debate over sports team name changes.

Published on July 21, 2025

President Trump Announces 2027 NFL Draft To Be Held On The National Mall
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

President Donald Trump has doubled down on his suggestion for the Washington Commanders to revert to their original moniker, the Redskins. Trump made his appeal Sunday on his Truth Social platform, where he also urged the Cleveland Guardians to return to their former name, the Indians.

“The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team,” Trump wrote. “There is a big clamoring for this. Likewise, the Cleveland Indians, one of the six original baseball teams, with a storied past. Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

Trump also suggested that the Commanders’ name could impact future stadium negotiations. “I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington,” he added.

The Commanders, under new ownership led by Josh Harris, have shown no interest in revisiting the name change. Harris, who acquired the team in 2023, stated earlier this year that the Commanders’ name is here to stay.

Similarly, Guardians president Chris Antonetti reaffirmed the team’s commitment to its current identity. “We’ve got the opportunity to build a brand as the Guardians over the last four years and are excited about the future that’s in front of us,” Antonetti said.

Both teams adopted their current names in response to growing criticism of names and logos deemed offensive to Native Americans. The Redskins name was retired in 2019, while the Indians became the Guardians in 2022.

SOURCE | Truth Social, ESPN

was originally published on woldcnews.com

