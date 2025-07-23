Obama Blasts Trump Over Claims Of Treason Related To 2016 And 2020 Election

Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / Getty

This is exactly why Barry-O should never have been kiki’ing with this orange trash bag!

Donald Trump is under intense scrutiny right now by his cult of MAGA bootlickers who are determined to hear the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the alleged list of all the people who visited his infamous island to engage in illegal sex with minors. Economy and immigration aside, the “Epstein list” was one of the biggest red meat campaign promises that Trump made to entice conservatives to vote for him in 2024. Crimes against children have always been appalling regardless of which side of the aisle you reside on, but Republican voters have taken a pointed interest in the Epstein case in particular. Why? Well, one theory is that despite their aversion to “virtue signaling,” their outrage serves as pushback against the public notion that they are a “basket of deplorables.” Because how could anyone who wants to protect children from sex crimes be a bad person?

Trump has completely reneged on his promise of declassifying and releasing sordid files so that people like FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino can have a pedophilic pound of flesh to peddle to their ravenous audience, who wants to discredit “the libs” who might appear on the alleged list of guests on Epstein Island. To keep this heat off of himself (Trump has been seen in numerous photos and videos with his former friend Epstein), Trump and co. have cooked up a shiny new distraction to keep the wolves at bay.

According to CNN, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was ordered to release a series of documents that accuse former President Obama of treason and allegedly implicate the Obama administration of manipulating the 2016 and 2020 elections by “fabricating” Russian interference. The problem is that Russia did interfere in the U.S. election in 2016, and Republican Senate Intelligence Committee leader Marco Rubio affirmed those findings in 2020. Trump was asked directly about these accusations toward Obama in an Oval Office press scrum earlier this week.

Well, based on what I read, and I read pretty much what you read, it would be President Obama. He started it. And Biden was there with them and (then FBI Director James) Comey was there and (then Director of National Intelligence James) Clapper. The whole group was there — (then CIA Director John) Brennan. They were all there, the — in a room. Right here, this was the room. And except for the fact that he gets shielded by the press for his entire life, that’s the one they — look, he’s guilty. It’s not a question. You know, I like to say, ‘Let’s give it time. It’s there. He’s guilty.’ They — this was treason, this was every word you can think of.

Obama, who typically treats Trump’s foolishness like a duck treats water, couldn’t bite his tongue and allow his good name, nor his administration’s good name, to be denigrated by a known liar. A spokesperson for the administration publicly decried the claims to NBC News, saying:

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one,” said spokesman Patrick Rodenbush. “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction. Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes. These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then Chairman Marco Rubio.” Conservative news media is eating this story up but like Jay-Z once famously quipped, “We don’t believe you, you need more people!”

