TV One Honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner In ‘Cosby Show’ Marathons

TV One will air two marathons of 'The Cosby Show' in honor of the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner. 

Published on July 25, 2025

Deadline Contenders Television Portrait Studio 2023
Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

As the culture is still reeling from the untimely death of late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, TV One plans to honor him by airing two tribute marathons of The Cosby Show over the coming weekend. The marathons will feature highly memorable episodes that highlighted Warner as Theo Huxtable and made him a household name in the nation during the show’s eight-season run on NBC from 1984 to 1992.

The first marathon will air on TV One Friday (July 25) beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The second marathon will air Sunday (July 27) at noon ET. Some of the more iconic episodes featuring Warner as the young and precocious teenager include the pilot episode “Theo’s Economic Lesson,” where Cliff Huxtable (Bill Cosby) teaches Theo about living as a working adult with Monopoly money, and “A Shirt Story” where Theo enlists his sister Denise’s (Lisa Bonet) help to re-create a “Gordon Gartrelle” shirt to hilarious results.

“We mourn the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, whose talent left an iconic mark on television and in the hearts of generations,” a statement from the network said on Thursday (July 24). “From his breakout role as Theo Huxtable to his powerful performances throughout the years, his contributions to culture will continue to inspire. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world.” 

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was on vacation with his wife and 8-year-old daughter in Limon, Costa Rica. According to reports from People, he and his daughter were struggling in the water while swimming, and surfers spotted the two. They pulled 54-year-old Warner and his daughter to shore, and performed 45 minutes of CPR on Warner to no avail. The Judicial Investigation Agency (OJI) confirmed on Tuesday (July 22) that he passed away due to accidental asphyxiation by submersion.

Numerous tributes have been shared in the wake of his passing, including those from The Cosby Show castmates Bill Cosby and Raven-Symone, who played Olivia Kendall on the show. “Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise that I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” Raven said in the audio clip posted to social media, also offering condolences to his wife and child. “He was a big brother, he was a beacon, he was one of the most multifaceted, talented men. So gentle.”

The Cosby Show can be seen on weekdays on TV One from 6 p.m. ET.

TV One Honors Malcolm-Jamal Warner In ‘Cosby Show’ Marathons  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

