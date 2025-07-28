Ex-Georgia Deputy Gets 16 Months For Beating Black Man In Jail

Source: Harry Daniels / iOne Digital

A former Georgia deputy was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for his participation in the brutal beating of a defenseless Black man in his jail cell almost three years ago.

According to CNYCentral, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced 27-year-old Ryan Biegel on Thursday for violating the due process rights of Jarrett Hobbs by using unreasonable force. Biegel pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this year.



On Sept. 3, 2022, Hobbs was arrested for traffic violations and drug possession and taken to the Camden County jail. As NewsOne previously reported, Jarrett Hobbs was beaten mercilessly by several Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the Camden County Detention Center.



Security video from the attack showed Hobbs in his cell at the Camden County Detention. A few seconds later, multiple deputies burst into the cell and began beating him for no obvious reason, punching him in the head and body multiple times. The scuffle continued as the deputies dragged Hobbs from the cell, threw him against a cinder block wall, and kicked him repeatedly while he was defenseless. A portion of Hobbs’ hair was also pulled out during the brutal attack.

“This video is undeniable and the deputies’ actions are inexcusable,” attorney Harry Daniels, who represents Hobbs, said after the incident. “Mr. Hobbs entered the Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs.”

According to Daniels, after the attack, deputies denied Hobbs medical treatment and placed him in solitary confinement, where neither his family nor anyone else could check on him. They then charged Hobbs with assault, but charges were later dropped.

GBI launched an investigation shortly after the video was released. Officers Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick, and Ryan Biegel were fired, arrested, and booked into the same Detention center where they mercilessly beat Hobbs. All three men were charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office, though Biegel was the only deputy to receive federal charges.



Hobbs’ attorneys, Harry Daniels and Bakari Sellers, released a statement Friday, saying, “Let this sentence serve as some solace to everyone who has been terrorized by violence masquerading as law and order and a warning to their brutalizers. Your badge will not protect you any more than it protected Ryan Biegel.”

All three deputies still face state charges of battery and violating their oaths of office, according to CNYCentral.

