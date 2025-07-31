Subscribe
Business

Invest Fest Brings Financial Power & Cultural Icons To ATL

Invest Fest 2025 Brings Financial Power & Cultural Icons To Atlanta

The countdown begins for Invest Fest 2025. Read more about how you can secure your tickets for the biggest financial and cultural festival.

Published on July 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiq6MS-Cg382023
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The countdown begins for Invest Fest 2025, which returns to Atlanta next month for its biggest year yet. Hosted at the Georgia World Congress Center, the fifth annual event is expected to draw over 50,000 attendees. Read more about how you can secure your tickets for one of the biggest festivals for business, culture, and entertainment.

Spearheaded by Earn Your Leisure founders Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, Invest Fest is a conference that has sparked its own cultural movement designed to uplift and empower communities through wealth-building education. The weekend will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, vendor activations, and live performances, creating a space where aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned investors alike can connect, learn, and level up.

This year’s all-star lineup includes legendary athletes, business moguls, and media personalities such as Magic Johnson, Jack Dorsey, Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, and Charlamagne Tha God. Other notable speakers and performers include 2 Chainz, Tabitha Brown, Pinky Cole, Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, LaRussell, Stephen Jackson, John Hope Bryant, and many more thought leaders in finance, real estate, tech, and media.

From the main stage to breakout sessions, attendees will have the chance to hear firsthand how these industry titans built their empires, overcame adversity, and continue to redefine what success looks like in today’s economy.

Invest Fest’s mission is to democratize financial literacy and empower future generations of entrepreneurs, particularly within Black and Brown communities. With a focus on community upliftment, Invest Fest is also a space for Black-owned businesses and innovators to gain visibility, secure investments, and grow their networks.

Now entering its fifth year, Invest Fest has evolved into a global destination for ambitious minds who are serious about building generational wealth. With previous events drawing tens of thousands, 2025 promises to be the most impactful year yet.

Tickets and more information are available at their website.

Find more details below:

Georgia World Congress Center
August 22–24, 2025
With special guests, performers and speakers: Magic Johnson, Issa Rae, Steve Harvey, Jack Dorsey,  Charlamagne, 2 Chainz and more.

Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, seasoned investor, or simply inspired by greatness, Invest Fest 2025 is the place to be.

SEE ALSO:

Recession-Proof Skills Black People Should Learn In 2025

Mindset Of An Entrepreneur: How This Black Restaurateur Seeks To Influence Local Government


Invest Fest 2025 Brings Financial Power & Cultural Icons To Atlanta  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Related Tags

Business Investing

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Public Figures

It’s Time To Call Nicki Minaj What She Is: Bitter [Op-Ed]

News

Trump Wants To Prosecute Beyoncé And Kamala Harris Over An ’11 Million Dollar’ Payment That Doesn’t Exist

Variety TV FYC Fest - Arrivals
News

Police Clarify That Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Daughter Was NOT In The Water During His Drowning

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Isaiah Martin arrested in Texas
News

Video: Black Congressional Candidate Arrested For Protesting Against Racist Gerrymandering In Texas

A Pot Hole with moving car
News

White Man Drives Truck Into Sinkhole, Tells Man Who Tried To Warn Him He Didn’t Stop Because He’s Black

FOX's "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" - Season Three
Celebrity

Because He Was One Of Us: The Death Of Malcolm-Jamal Warner And The Black Gen X Reckoning With Mortality

Covfefe Chronicles with Dr. Stacey Patton
Covfefe Chronicles

Covfefe Chronicles: Why A Cartoon Penis Has MAGA In A Meltdown

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close