Chris Smalls Is Free, But We Can’t Forget Why He Was There

While American labor organizer Chris Smalls has been freed and back home, his detention by the Israeli military and the reason for his trip shouldn’t just fade away.

Smalls traveled as a part of a 21-member group on the Freedom Flotilla Vessel The Handala, in an attempt to bring basic necessities to Palestinians suffering amid devastation in Gaza. On July 26, Israeli forces boarded the Handala and detained Smalls and his travel companions. Allegations of Smalls being assaulted by several Israeli soldiers emerged in the days after the news broke of his detention, raising concerns for his safety.

Like those who attend protests and other domestic actions, Smalls and his travel companions were aware of the risks given prior attempts to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza. But being aware of the possibility of state violence is not the same as actually experiencing and surviving it.

As hunger-related deaths continue to rise, experts warn of a “worst-case scenario of famine.” Photos of starving Palestinian children and families have been circulating, highlighting the growing malnutrition crisis in the region.

Days before his detention by Israeli forces, Smalls spoke with the Real News Network reflecting on the importance of the journey. Amid his commentary, Smalls echoed the sentiments of the old union song “Which Side are You On.” “Which Side Are You On” has taken on different forms and adaptations across movements, but the basic question remains timeless.

Calling this a dark time in humanity, Smalls said, “I can’t stand on the wrong side of history, I wanna be on the right side of history.”

