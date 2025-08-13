Pete Hegseth Shares Video Of Pastor Saying Women Shouldn’t Vote

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In yet another sign of America’s descent into authoritarianism, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted a video of a pastor saying women shouldn’t vote.

Before we get into it, I just want to give a quick shoutout to the 53% of white women who voted for the folks who actively want to disenfranchise them. They are truly the MVPs of going against their self-interest for a mediocre man.

According to NPR, the video was a CNN interview with Doug Wilson, the pastor of Christ Church in Idaho. In the interview, Wilson drops such gems as “Women are the kind of people that people come out of,” and “The wife and mother, who is the chief executive of the home, is entrusted with three or four or five eternal souls.” Wilson also advocates for the recriminalization of sodomy and defends prior comments he made about there being a “mutual affection” between slaves and slave masters. Another pastor in the video states that families should vote as a household, with only the husband and father casting a vote.

Pete Hegseth reposted the video with the quote, “All of Christ for All of Life.”

So yeah, the Secretary of Defense is OK with disenfranchising women and low-key (high-key?) a slavery apologist. Cool, cool, cool. That’s a totally normal, not at all alarming position for a person with Hegseth’s power to hold.

Wilson is the founder of the Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches, which promotes a Christian Nationalist doctrine. Wilson has set up multiple churches throughout the country, including in the nation’s Capital. Pete Hegseth and his family have attended sermons at Wilson’s church.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told NPR in a statement that Pete Hegseth is a “proud member of a church affiliated with the Congregation of Reformed Evangelical Churches,” and that “The Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

“It’s not just they have these personal Christian beliefs about the role of women in the family. It’s that they want to enforce those for everybody,” Andrew Whitehead, a sociology professor at Indiana University, Indianapolis, with an expertise in Christian Nationalism, told NPR.

Christian Nationalism has gained traction in state and local legislatures. Several states have passed laws requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools. These laws have been hit with several lawsuits, with the expectation that the issue will make its way to the Supreme Court.

“It really does matter if the Secretary of Defense is retweeting a video with very particular views about whether women should be able to vote or serve in combat roles or if slavery really isn’t all that bad,” Whitehead added. “That’s not just a person’s view. It’s a person in a pretty broad position of power.”

I’m just so tired of weak men, y’all.

As a cisgender, heterosexual man, I feel like the men chasing women to “submit” are always the weakest weirdos. I had a friend break up with a dude because he was on that submissive, “tradwife” nonsense, but he wasn’t making tradwife money, and wasn’t trying to improve his circumstances in any meaningful way. He just felt like she was supposed to “submit” because he was the man. If the only way you feel strong is by making a woman feel weak, you’re a bum. Straight up.

If you’re a man reading this and you’re feeling called out – good. Do better.

I’m not trying to come off holier than thou. I’ll be the first to tell you I’m a deeply, deeply flawed individual. I just can’t help but be alarmed at the number of men parroting these regressive, counterproductive ideas, especially when they’re coming from people who hold a significant degree of power.

