9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

On Oct. 5, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a speech marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, using the occasion to both praise military service and voice controversial views on diversity in America within the armed forces. Speaking at the Navy’s anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, Hegseth began by commending soldiers for their hard work and bravery. However, he quickly pivoted to a divisive message, arguing against the value of diversity in military culture.

“Your diversity is not your strength. Your strength is your unity of purpose, your shared mission, your love of country,” the 45-year-old Republican told the crowd.

According to the Guardian, Hegseth continued denouncing the “insane fallacy” of diversity throughout his speech. He said he had dismissed several military generals because of their embrace of progressive values related to uniting and celebrating people of different backgrounds.

“It’s nearly impossible to change a culture with the same people [who] helped create or even benefited from that culture,” he said, adding a challenge to those who disagree. “If the words that you hear today make your heart sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign.”

Since returning to the office, President Donald Trump—along with Hegseth—has overseen the dismissal of several high-ranking military officials, a disproportionate number of whom have been Black or women. Among those was Air Force General Charles “CQ” Brown, the second Black officer to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Brown, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, was removed in February, according to AP News.

More recently, Hegseth dismissed Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Jim Slife. Franchetti was the second senior female military leader to be fired under the current administration.

The speech drew sharp criticism from public figures and civil rights advocates. Former Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee, David Hogg, condemned Hegseth’s comments on X, writing that his comment was not only “historically and factually inaccurate, but it is also deeply irresponsible.”

He went on to highlight the historic contributions of diverse service members, referencing the Navajo Code Talkers—U.S. Marines of Navajo descent — who developed an unbreakable code during World War II that provided a vital, rapid means of sharing information about troop movements, artillery positions, and other crucial battlefield intelligence. He also praised the accomplishments of female spies during the Revolutionary War. They served as vital intelligence gatherers, using their ability to move undetected among enemy camps.

“From the critical role female spies played in the American Revolution to the Navajo Code Talkers in WWII, our diversity has always been and remains one of our nation’s greatest strengths.”

The military is made up of Americans from all political backgrounds—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—united by a common mission: to protect and defend the nation. Hegseth missed the mark completely. Speeches at official military events should serve to unify, not divide, and using these platforms to push political or social agendas detracts from the military’s primary purpose: national defense.

As the Hill’s Lindsey Granger put it, “These people are doing some of the most noble jobs in our country by keeping us all safe… the point of a speech should not sow more division within people that might not align with you ideologically.”

Diversity in the military—and in all aspects of American life—is essential to our nation’s strength and well-being. Here’s why.

1. Enhanced Problem Solving

Diverse teams bring a broader range of experiences, perspectives, and ideas to the table. This variety promotes more innovative thinking and helps identify practical solutions to complex problems more quickly.

2. Cultural Competency

A military with cultural awareness is better equipped to operate effectively in international environments. Understanding different customs, norms, and values enhances diplomacy, intelligence operations, and mission success abroad.

3. Recruitment & Retention

An inclusive military appeals to a broader pool of talent, encouraging individuals from all backgrounds to serve. When people see themselves represented in leadership and ranks, they are more likely to enlist and remain in service.

4. Operational Readiness

Diverse units are often more adaptable and resilient in unpredictable situations. When service members bring different skills and perspectives, it strengthens a unit’s ability to respond to evolving threats and challenges.

5. Historical Precedent

Throughout history, diverse groups have played pivotal roles in America’s military victories. The 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion—an all-Black unit—fought valiantly during the Normandy invasion in “Operation Overlord.” Among them was Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr., a medic who became a standout figure. Despite being seriously wounded when his landing craft struck a German mine, Woodson treated injuries for over 30 hours under enemy fire, ultimately saving nearly 200 lives during the D-Day assault in 1944.

Another example is the Tuskegee Airmen, pioneering Black fighter pilots and support personnel who served with distinction in World War II. They flew escort missions across Europe, destroyed over 150 enemy aircraft, and contributed significantly to the U.S. military’s victory in World War II, culminating in the surrender of Japan in August 1945. The honorable airmen had one of the lowest loss records of any escort fighter group. Their outstanding combat record—and their perseverance in the face of systemic racism—helped lead to the desegregation of the U.S. military in 1948.

These stories are proof that inclusion has always been a fundamental source of American military strength.

6. Moral Leadership

Promoting diversity aligns with the core democratic values of equality and fairness. By upholding these principles, the military sets an example for the nation and the world.

7. Language & Communication

Service members who are multilingual or from multicultural backgrounds can bridge language gaps during international missions. Their skills are invaluable in building trust and improving coordination with local populations and allied forces.

8. Community Trust

When the military reflects the diversity of the nation it serves, it earns greater legitimacy and trust from the American public. Representation signals that all citizens have a stake in national defense and leadership.

9. Innovation

Inclusive environments encourage the free exchange of ideas and challenge conventional thinking. This is crucial for developing the technological and strategic innovations needed to stay ahead in modern warfare.

Diversity Efforts Once Deemed Essential Now Rejected By CIA

Op-Ed: Reducing ‘DEI’ To A Catchphrase Undermines Its True Purpose