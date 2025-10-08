Subscribe
Entertainment

Homecoming Brawl Leads To Suspensions Of Players Coaches

Off The Yard: HBCU Homecoming Brawl Leads To Massive Suspensions Of Players And Coaches

Fort Valley State University and Central State University played an amazing football game, but that's not what snatched headlines.

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Last weekend, what started as a high-stakes HBCU homecoming game turned into a viral spectacle for all the wrong reasons. Fort Valley State University (FVSU) hosted Central State University in a tightly contested battle that ended in an upset as the visiting team managed an 18-14 win. Tensions boiled over after the final whistle though, culminating in a large brawl involving players from both teams. Videos circulated across social media showing bodies tumbling, shoving, punches thrown, and the chaos even spilling towards the sidelines and parts of the stands.

In response to the melee, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) moved quickly to hand down discipline. Twenty student-athletes (nine from FVSU, 11 from Central State) were suspended for their next game. Both head coaches, Marlon Watson of FVSU and Tony Carter of Central State, were also handed one-game suspensions. In addition to the individual punishments, both institutions were hit with undisclosed fines, as the SIAC affirmed that both programs violated the conference’s code of conduct. SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman publicly expressed disappointment that the skirmish overshadowed what had otherwise been a very competitive football game.

There’s another complicating layer that framed the context of the unfortunate brawl. Ahead of Homecoming, Fort Valley State University’s marching band had also been suspended amid a separate hazing investigation, which resulted in arrests. Many in the community saw that as a destabilizing factor for the overall atmosphere of Homecoming. As disciplinary fallout continues to unfold, these suspensions will echo through upcoming SIAC matchups, likely altering both teams’ depth and strategy in the short term.

Despite it being a relatively rare occurrence (football is known for dustups but they rarely go this far), the brawl emphasizes some of the larger challenges in collegiate athletics including managing intense rivalries, enforcing discipline, and preserving the integrity of what is supposed to be a celebratory cultural weekend. Both FVSU and Central State now face the task of repairing reputations, reinforcing behavior standards among athletes, and ensuring that future Homecoming weekends aren’t marred by violence. We’ll be watching how each program responds in the coming weeks, and will keep you updated on further developments. Happy Homecoming Season everyone!

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Newt Gingrich Speaks Before The 104th US Congress
Opinion

White Conservatives Keep Blaming Obama For Their Own Racism. I’m Looking At You, Newt Gingrich!

US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK
Opinion

MAGA Plans To Invade HBCU Homecomings: What Students Should Do

Police Lights
Opinion

Black Man Found Hanging: What Happened To Jayvon Givan?

Colin Jost as Pete Hegseth on SNL
Opinion

White House Offers Weak, Passive-Aggressive Response To ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocking Trump And Hegseth

LSU Pro Day
News

LSU Star Kyren Lacy, Who Died By Suicide, Did Not Cause Fatal Crash He Faced Charges For

Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection
Opinion

Kamala Harris Had A Blunt Message For The Trump Administration: ‘These Motherf–kers Are Crazy!’

Ian Roberts Mugshot
Opinion

The Curious Case Of Ian Roberts: How An Iowa Superintendent Was Arrested By ICE For Being In The US Illegally

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close