The family of Harold’s Chicken Shack CEO Kristen Pierce-Sherrod announced on Thursday that she died at the age of 55.

According to ABC 7, Pierce-Sherrod took over control of the legendary fried chicken chain after her father, Harold Pierce, died.

“On behalf of Harold’s Chicken Corporate and the Chicago Children Equestrian Center, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer, Kristen D. Pierce-Sherrod,” her family wrote in a post. “The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement.”

The family did not say when Pierce-Sherrod died or what caused her death, only adding, “arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Harold’s Chicken Shack was founded in 1950 by Harold Pierce and his wife, Hilda, on Chicago’s 39th Street. Pierce died from prostate cancer in 1988, and Pierce-Sherrod has overseen the business ever since.

Harold’s Chicken Shack has become a staple of Chicago cuisine and has been referenced in songs by Chicago rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Chance the Rapper. What makes Harold’s culinary status even more impressive is that the restaurant never runs commercials, with its success largely stemming from word-of-mouth.

“We’ve never done commercials,” Pierce-Sherrod said. “That goes back to my dad. He wanted everything to be word-of-mouth. And when you hear all those rappers mentioning Harold’s, that’s all word-of-mouth, too.”

The restaurant has expanded beyond Chicago in recent years, with locations opening in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Houston. “We don’t have franchises. We have license agreements,” Pierce-Sherrod said in a 2024 interview. “We form a partnership with the people who operate all of our restaurants. They get to use the Harold’s name and everything associated with Harold’s.”

Pierce-Sherrod and her husband would often work with licensees and train them on how to properly prepare the famous fried chicken and mild sauce. This is a practice that dates back to her father, who would visit all the locations in Chicago to collect franchise fees and train them up. “Six wings, fried hard, salt and pepper, mild sauce,” Pierce-Sherrod said. “That’s the Chicago-style.”

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod cared deeply about maintaining the quality of Harold’s Chicken Shack and preserving the legacy built by her father. “It’s all about consistency. Harold’s is a business in a box. The seasonings are in a box. Everything’s in a box,” Pierce-Sherrod said. “And we teach all the franchises how to prep the food, the proper cooking times, all that. Preparation is important to me, like with the wings. I wanted to see the chicken with the wings out over the fries, so the food would be attractive. I want you to sit down, look at the food, and say ‘This food’s too good to eat.”

She was also a proud supporter of the Chicago Children Equestrian Center. According to the Center’s website, it aims “to give at-risk youth a safe and enriching space that furthers their future development,” through equine experiences.

It’s truly a sad day for Chicago. Kristen Pierce-Sherrod was a woman who strove not only to preserve her family’s legacy but to build on it and give back to her city in the process. We send our condolences to her family.

