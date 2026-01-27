Utah Man Accused Of Punching Rep. Maxwell Frost

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Here’s the thing: Whenever there’s any kind of physical attack on a prominent conservative, Republicans and MAGA minions across the internet start scouring the attacker’s background and social media history for proof that he’s a “leftist” influenced by liberal extremism. Of course, they never find much of anything that doesn’t require a highly speculative stretch of the imagination. Wouldn’t it be much easier for them to substantiate this narrative if the attackers came right out and made statements explicitly revealing their ideology and how it mirrors that of their political party?

Too bad they’re not more like MAGA thugs, right?

On Saturday, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) posted a tweet, recalling an incident at a Sundance Film Festival event in which he was attacked by a man “who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face.”

“He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off,” Frost wrote.

According to the authorities in Park City, Utah, where the event took place, Frost’s assailant was 28-year-old Christian Joel Young, and he’s facing charges of aggravated burglary, attempting/assaulting an elected official, and simple assault.

From the Independent:

The incident occurred at the High West Distillery in Park City on Friday night. During the altercation, Young is accused of assaulting Frost and his friend. Bar staff told investigators that Young had earlier been denied entry to the venue after being told it was an invitation-only event. At one point, Young allegedly attempted to scale a perimeter fence in an ill-fated attempt to get into the venue. Police documents accuse Young of having “weird conversations and comments referring to… race,” which were directed at Frost’s friend. During the conversation, Young was grabbing the pair “like he was hugging them around their necks.” He then told the congressman, “We are going to deport you and your kind.” That was followed by an unspecified racial slur and a punch directed at Frost, police say. In addition to allegedly punching Frost, Young is also accused of pushing the Democrat’s friend “against the bar.” Young also told Frost’s friend, “You are the kind we are going to deport. You’re being deported,” the documents state. The suspect is described as becoming more agitated when Frost’s friend attempted to end the conversation “because it was becoming inappropriate and racially charged.”

Hmmm, let’s see…

So, the suspect allegedly attacked a Democratic lawmaker and was threatening brown people with deportation, regardless of the fact that those brown people are U.S. citizens. He’s also accused of scaling the building he was denied entry to — like some rioter at some U.S. Capitol building who was trying to block the certification of some election that some toddler-like tyrant of a president lost.

Damn. If only there were a way to take this information and figure out who Young voted for and which party or ideology he is aligned with, amirite?

Anyway, Young is currently being held without bail after a judge determined that he’s a flight risk who “would constitute a substantial danger” to the community.

Yeah — we all know which side commits the most extremist political violence, and the Trump administration does too, which is why the MAGA-fied DOJ deleted its own data that showed that particular call is coming from inside the house.

MAGA extremists are violent, and when they do violence, they let us know exactly who they are every time.

