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Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime At The Apollo' Co-Host, Dies At 74

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74

Kiki Shepard served as co-host of the popular 'Showtime At The Apollo' from 1987 to 2002, and had roles in TV and film.

Published on March 17, 2026
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Kiki Shepard, who served as the co-host of the popular Showtime At The Apollo, has died. According to her rep, Kiki Shepard suffered a heart attack while in Los Angeles on Monday (March 16).

TMZ broke the news and obtained details from Kiki Shepard’s rep that the longtime dancer, actress, and co-host suffered a massive heart attack, adding that the loss was unexpected.

Shepard was born Chiquita Renee Shepard in Tyler, Texas, to parents who were both competitive dancers. The Shepard family had deep roots in the arts and pagenatry, as Shepard’s older sister, Von Gretchen Shepard, was crowned Miss Black America in 1974.

An excellent student. Shepard followed in her sister’s footsteps and earned a degree from the famed Howard University. Shepard also followed the path of her parents, joining the D.C. Repertory Dance Company in the early 1970s while attending college. While at Howard, she joined the Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. sorority.

Shepard first found her footing on the theater stage, including Broadway, in the mid 1970s. She later gained fame as the co-host of Showtime At The Apollo in 1987. In the 16 years that Shepard worked for Showtime, she became a vital part of the production by way of her dazzling looks and distinct voice.

As an actor, Shepard also performed voice work along with several roles in hit series such as A Different World, Baywatch, Everybody Hates Chris, and several other programs. Her last credited role was in the comedy, Highly Favored.

For the past seven years, Shepard has organized and hosted an eponymously named celebrity golf tournament, featuring entertainers from all walks.

TMZ reports that Kiki Shepard was 74 at the time of her passing. We’ve got a handful of reactions from social media below.

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Leader Dr. Bernard Lafayette Jr. Dies At 85

Pastor Lawrence Blake Led A Ministry Of Compassion And Accountability

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime At The Apollo’ Co-Host, Dies At 74 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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