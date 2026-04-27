7 Takeaways From Donald Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Source: KEN CEDENO / Getty

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25 was meant to celebrate the First Amendment and freedom of the press, bringing together political leaders, journalists, and celebrities in Washington, D.C. Instead, the evening was disrupted by a shocking security breach involving an armed suspect identified as Cole Tomas Allen. The following night, President Donald Trump sat down with Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes to discuss the incident.

Here are seven key takeaways from the interview.



1. Trump suggested the suspect may have been motivated by extremism.

Trump said it was unclear whether he was the direct target, but claimed the suspect had written a “manifesto” expressing hostility toward him and his administration, which he sent to his family before the attack. He described Allen as “radicalized” and pointed to concerns raised by the suspect’s family.

“He’s been going through a lot, based on what he wrote. His brother complained about him and I think reported him to the police and his sister likewise complained about him. His family was very concerned. He was probably a pretty sick guy.”

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Authorities are reviewing writings and messages allegedly sent by Allen, including statements of political anger and intent to target officials. One note reportedly read:

“I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done.” He also allegedly wrote, “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary.”

2. Trump hesitated before leaving the stage.

During the chaos, Trump said he initially resisted being rushed offstage by security because he wanted to understand what was happening.

“I wanted to see what was happening and I wasn’t making it that easy for him,” Trump told O’Donnell. I wanted to see what was going on. And by that time, we started to realize maybe it was a bad problem…When they said ‘drop down,’ that meant trouble.”

According to O’Donnell, Secret Service agents moved quickly, taking about 10 seconds to reach Trump and the first lady and roughly 20 seconds to escort them away.

3. He wanted the event to continue.

Trump said he initially hoped the dinner could proceed after the suspect was apprehended. However, officials ultimately chose to reschedule the event due to safety concerns.

4. Questions remain about the security breach.

Later on during the 60 Minutes interview, Trump acknowledged uncertainty about how the suspect managed to bypass security. As previously reported, investigators believe Allen may have used an interior stairwell to avoid heavily monitored areas.

“His speed was rather incredible. Actually, he was like a blur,” Trump said of watching the suspect fly past security. “People, they may be crazy, but they’re not stupid and they figure things out.”

He continued, “He ran 45 yards, they say, and he just went to it and then boom, he popped through it. I mean, he ran, I think the NFL should sign him up,” the president quipped, adding, “He was fast…But it was amazing because as soon as they saw that, you could see them draw their guns. They were so professional.”

One agent was reportedly struck in a bulletproof vest and later treated at a hospital. The president said the agent was doing well during his 60 Minutes interview.

5. Trump clashed with Norah O’Donnell over the suspect’s writings.

During the interview, tensions rose when O’Donnell read a controversial line from the suspect’s writings in which he allegedly wrote, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, r*pist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.”

Thinking the reference was about him, Trump strongly objected.

“I’m not a r*pist. I didn’t r*pe anybody. Excuse me, I’m not a pedophile,” Trump said. “You read that crap from some sick person I got associated with, stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated.”

He also criticized the decision to air the quote, telling Norah O’Donnell she “should be ashamed” and calling her a “terrible” person.

6. The suspect planned the attack in advance.

According to details discussed in the interview, Allen had been staying at the Washington Hotel since April 24 after traveling from Los Angeles. Investigators say he was armed with multiple weapons and had scouted the location beforehand.

In his writings, he described being surprised by what he perceived as weak security, stating he “expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo. What I got is nothing. This level of incompetence is insane.”

Trump responded by criticizing the suspect’s execution of the plan, calling Allen “pretty incompetent, too, because he got caught and he got caught pretty easily. So, I’d say he was pretty incompetent, too.”

7. Trump is considering changes for future events.

In the aftermath, Trump indicated he may move future events, such as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, to a more secure venue, such as a proposed East Wing ballroom currently under development and set to be completed by 2028. He also told Norah O’Donnell that he is interested in continuing the dinner tradition despite the incident.

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