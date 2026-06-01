ShutterStock royalty-free image #2003674955, ‘Group of multiethnic mature people stretching arms outdoor. Middle aged yoga class doing breathing exercise at park. Beautifil women and fit men doing breath exercise together with outstretched arms. ‘ uploaded by user #301539971, retrieved from ShutterStock on April 30th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Whoopi Goldberg and Tracy Morgan are leading the wellness shift in 2026 by doing something still rare in celebrity culture: being honest about the tools they used to reclaim their health. Goldberg confirmed on The View in March 2024 that Mounjaro, a GLP-1/GIP dual agonist, helped her drop significant weight after reaching 300 pounds while filming Till. Tracy Morgan disclosed his use of Ozempic as early as 2023, telling Today with Hoda & Jenna that the medication helped manage his Type 2 diabetes and cut his appetite in half.

Their transparency matters far beyond celebrity gossip. Black Americans carry a disproportionate burden of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, conditions that shorten lives and drain generational wealth. When Black icons talk openly about the clinical tools they used, they shift the conversation from shame to strategy. That shift is exactly why this moment deserves more than a passing headline or a tabloid transformation story.

What Is The Wellness Shift Happening In 2026?

The wellness shift gaining ground in 2026 isn’t about green juices or gym selfies; it’s about Black Americans approaching health as a long-term investment rather than a crisis response. GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro have moved from niche diabetes drugs to mainstream health conversations, and Black public figures are a significant part of why that happened. According to a 2025 KFF survey, 18% of U.S. adults have used or are currently using a GLP-1 medication for diabetes management or weight loss.

The cultural impact of celebrities speaking openly about GLP-1 medications is hard to overstate. When Goldberg said on national television that she wasn’t ashamed of using medication to manage her health, she was pushing back against decades of messaging that told Black women their weight was a personal failure rather than a medical issue worth treating.

What Whoopi And Tracy Actually Said

Motivation was the main driver of Whoopi Goldberg’s health journey. After a fan assumed she wore a fat suit in Till, she told Kelly Clarkson in 2024, “I’m doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Tracy Morgan’s metabolic health journey was equally public. He initially joked on The Tonight Show that he’d “out-eaten” Ozempic, then clarified to E! News that the quip was comedy, saying, “Ozempic did great by me, and I was glad to use it.” Both acknowledged that medication was one component of a larger commitment to lifestyle change, not a replacement for it.

Is Ozempic Safe For Black Patients?

The research picture is nuanced, and it’s worth understanding before making any health decisions. A 2024 review published in ScienceDirect confirmed that semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic, produces meaningful weight loss and improved glycemic control, with an average 26% reduction in cardiovascular events across patient populations. However, meta-analysis noted that while GLP-1s showed consistent benefit broadly, data on Black patients specifically were limited by underrepresentation in clinical trials, which is a research gap scientists are actively working to close.

The access problem is just as significant as the efficacy data. A 2024 study using TriNetX data found significant racial disparities in GLP-1 prescribing: Black patients with Type 2 diabetes received GLP-1 prescriptions at lower rates than white patients, even after controlling for age and comorbidities. The medication works, but the healthcare system just hasn’t been distributing it equitably.

Why The Conversation Is Shifting Now

Several factors are converging, as Medicare and Medicaid coverage for GLP-1s in obesity treatment has expanded. And celebrity candor, particularly from Black figures with actual diabetes diagnoses, has normalized asking a doctor about these options. For anyone exploring the clinical landscape, resources like Ozempic for effective weight loss break down how the medication works and what medical supervision involves.

What Are The Long-Term Benefits Of GLP-1 Medications?

Beyond weight loss, GLP-1 medications have demonstrated meaningful benefits across several chronic conditions that hit Black communities particularly hard:

Reduced cardiovascular risk in patients with Type 2 diabetes, confirmed in multiple large-scale trials

Improved cholesterol levels, as Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin noted after her own Mounjaro use

Better glycemic control and reduced insulin dependence for Type 2 diabetes patients

Emerging research on kidney disease protection and sleep apnea improvement

Morgan’s own health context makes these benefits significant. After his 2014 near-fatal car accident, he dealt with traumatic brain injury and an extended recovery.

Managing his Type 2 diabetes and weight wasn’t cosmetic; it was about survivability and quality of life. That framing of health as survival is exactly the lens the wellness shift asks Black Americans to adopt.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Is Ozempic Efficacy For Black Patients?

Current research shows Ozempic produces consistent weight loss across racial groups in clinical settings, though Black patients have historically been underrepresented in major trials. The 2025 narrative review mentioned before specifically examined semaglutide and tirzepatide safety in Black populations, noting that real-world outcomes data remain an active area of research. Consulting a physician who understands your specific metabolic history is the most reliable starting point.

What Should Black Americans Know Before Starting A GLP-1 Medication?

A few factors matter most when evaluating GLP-1s. They are:

Pre-existing thyroid conditions may affect eligibility, so discuss your full history with your provider

Gastrointestinal side effects are common in early weeks and typically taper over time

Medication alone doesn’t produce lasting results without corresponding dietary and lifestyle changes

Insurance coverage varies significantly and is worth clarifying before starting any prescription

The Wellness Shift Is A Reclamation

The wellness shift Goldberg and Morgan represent isn’t about celebrity endorsements; it’s about Black Americans demanding that medicine work for them the same way it works for everyone else. Accessing clinical tools, asking hard questions, and refusing to treat chronic conditions as character flaws is what this moment looks like in practice.

Real change happens when people with platforms use them to normalize conversations that Black communities have needed to have with their doctors for generations. The willingness to say “I used medication and I’m not ashamed” is a small act with outsized cultural reach.

If you want more health, culture, and community content that meets you where you are, explore more articles on this site.