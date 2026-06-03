Assata Shakur: They Carried It On And Uplifted Her Name

Source: Kakuya Shakur / other

On Saturday, May 30, hundreds gathered in the sanctuary of The Riverside Church, a historic gathering place that describes itself as “an interdenominational, interracial, international, open, welcoming, and affirming church and congregation,” to honor Assata Shakur, who joined the ancestors last fall.

“Whoever you are: You are safe here. You are loved here. You are invited into full participation in our life together,” the church website says, and it makes it all the more fitting that Assata Shakur was uplifted within its walls for over four hours because in that space and every space, Assata Shakur is welcome.

The processional, which opened the program, was a dance by the Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater featuring drums and raised voices calling to the ancestors. It was followed by an opening reflection, prayer, and ancestor veneration, featuring Rev. Adriene Thorne, a senior minister at The Riverside Church, and Dr. Akinyele Umoja, founding member of the New Afrikan People’s Organization and the Malcolm X Grassroots Movement.

Marc Lamont Hill and Angela Davis gave a joint speech, “Carryin’ On/Assata Taught Us,” and Sweet Honey in the Rock performed a cultural offering of beautiful melodies sung in the key of Black power, Black revolution, and Black Liberation.

Dr. Lisa Brock and Dr. Tracye A. Matthews read Assata’s life story and obituary while a video from Indigo Films delivered Assata’s words in her own voice.

Her beautiful daughter, Kakuya Shakur, paid a loving tribute that included a poem as a dedication.

Lennox Hinds, who for decades served as Assata Shakur’s attorney, delivered words of remembrance, along with Dr. Umoja and former political prisoner and Native American activist Leonard Peltier, whose remarks came via video.

Jamal Jospeh and the children of IMPACT Repertory Theatre offered a performance that was followed by more tributes from Bibi Angola, Lumumba Bandele, Rosemari Mealy, Laura Whitehorn, and political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal, whose remarks came via audio recording.

Maimouna Youssef, aka Mumu Fresh, sang a cultural offering that stirred the emotions in the room, and Malkia Cyril, whose mother was a Black Panther, delivered closing words.

Common and Sweet Honey in the Rock then brought the sanctuary to its feet with a rousing cultural offering that included a freestyle remix of Common’s song “The Light,” dedicated to Assata Shakur.

The overall message throughout the afternoon and early evening was that the work Assata Shakur started while she was on Earth is not done.

The host committee of the event included Kakuya Shakur, Kedar Coleman, Lisa Brock, Angela Y. Davis, Tracye A. Matthews, Dara Cooper, Rosemari Mealy, Monifa Bandele, Princess MdaiYah (Sunni-Ali) Yisrael, K’Sisay Sadiki, and Sala Cyril.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

Assata Shakur forever.

The full “Carry It On” program is available for viewing on YouTube.

SEE ALSO:

Carrying It On for Assata Shakur, The Embodiment Of Black Liberation



Revolutionary Fighter For Black Liberation Assata Shakur Dies At 78