5 NBA Draft Picks Outside Of The Top 10 Who Could Surprise Everyone

Late-round picks like Dailyn Swain and Ebuka Okorie could become steals for their new teams.

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The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft went down Tuesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and for all the smoke, rumors and “what ifs” that usually come with draft night, the top of the board played out pretty close to how most people expected. Washington started the night by taking A.J. Dybantsa No. 1 overall; Utah followed with Darryn Peterson at No. 2; Memphis grabbed Cameron Boozer at No. 3, and the first seven 2026 NBA draft picks mostly followed the projected big-name flow. In a draft class that’s been hyped as one of the deepest since the legendary 2003 group, the first few names off the board felt more like confirmation than chaos.

That doesn’t mean the lottery was boring, though. Atlanta got itself a legit playmaker at No. 8 in Kingston Flemings, giving the Hawks another young guard who can put pressure on defense and help organize the floor. Dallas used the No. 9 pick on Morez Johnson Jr., adding another physical frontcourt piece next to Cooper Flagg and Dereck Lively II while also reuniting Johnson with former Michigan coach Dusty May. And at No. 10, Milwaukee officially started building its post-Giannis era by taking Brayden Burries, a do-it-all guard who fits the direction of a younger, reset Bucks core.

One of the cooler subplots of the night was Michigan’s mini takeover. Johnson went No. 9 to Dallas, Yaxel Lendeborg went No. 11 to Golden State, and Aday Mara went No. 12 to Oklahoma City, giving the Wolverines three lottery picks in one draft. That kind of run says a lot about how loaded this class was, but it also explains why some real talent was still sitting there after the top 10 had come and gone.

Usually, we have a decent idea of what the top 10 should be. Not always, of course, but most lottery NBA draft picks walk in with big roles, big expectations and a pretty clear runway to prove they belong. The real fun starts after that, when teams look for value, upside, role-player gold, and the type of “how did everybody miss on him?” player who can change a franchise’s future.

That’s where draft history gets interesting. Kobe Bryant was taken 13th. Giannis Antetokounmpo was taken 15th. Kawhi Leonard went 15th. Steve Nash went 15th. Jimmy Butler went 30th. Every team wants to believe it has found the next diamond in the rough, but that’s easier said than done. Still, in a class this deep, there are a few players outside the top 10 who feel like they have a real chance to make teams regret passing on them.

Side note: Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg were right outside the top 10 2026 NBA draft picks, and both could have big rookie years. But neither really fits the “surprise” label. Mara landing with Oklahoma City and Lendeborg landing with Golden State give both players defined roles on teams that already know exactly what they need from them. They could eventually replace key pieces or grow into major rotation players, but if they hit early, nobody should be shocked.

Dailyn Swain, Chicago Bulls

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Dailyn Swain going No. 15 to Chicago feels like one of those picks that could age beautifully if the Bulls give him room to grow. He’s an elite athlete with a long frame, a nasty slashing game and the kind of motor that makes him easy to play even before everything else fully develops. Chicago already has young pieces it wants to build around (especially Caleb Wilson, whom they drafted at No. 4), and Swain fits that timeline because he doesn’t need the offense built around him right away. He can run the floor, attack closeouts, finish through contact, and bring energy on the defensive end. If his jumper keeps coming along, he could quickly become one of those wings every god team needs.

Ebuka Okorie, Detroit Pistons

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Ebuka Okorie might be one of the most underrated names in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft, partly because he did his work at Stanford and didn’t always get the same national spotlight as some of the louder prospects. But the production was loud: He averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a freshman before being selected at No. 17 and traded to Detroit. That matters because the Pistons have needed more shot creation and more players who can ease the burden on Cade Cunningham. Okorie is an electric scorer who can get hot fast, create off the bounce and punish defenses that load up on Detroit’s main ball handlers. If he adjusts quickly to NBA size and physicality, he could be one of the steals people look back on and wonder why he wasn’t taken higher.

Karim Lopez, Memphis Grizzlies

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Karim Lopez comes with some mystery because he’s an international prospect from Mexico, but that’s also part of what makes him so interesting. Memphis traded back twice, collected five future second-round picks and still ended up with Lopez at No. 21, which is the type of move that can look genius if the player pops. Lopez averaged 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the New Zealand Breakers and was the highest-rated international league prospect in this class. He already has a grown-man frame, has been playing against older competition and brings a multi-skilled forward profile that Memphis can experiment with during its rebuild. With Cameron Boozer also joining the Grizzlies at No. 3, Lopez won’t have to be the face of the future right away, but he should get plenty of opportunity to show he belongs.

Labaron Philon Jr.

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Labaron Philon Jr. landing with Philadelphia at No. 22 could end up being one of the quieter wins of the night. He’s one of the more polished guard prospects outside the lottery, with the handle, pace and feel to run offense without looking rushed. That matters for a Sixers team that has spent years needing more steady guard play (besides Tyrese Maxey) and more players who can create when the game slows down. Philon doesn’t have to come in and be a star immediately, but his ability to get downhill, make reads and defend with toughness gives him a real path to minutes. If his shot translates, Philly may have found a late-first guard who can help sooner than people think.

Cameron Carr, Los Angeles Lakers

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Cameron Carr might be the steal of the draft. The Lakers traded up one spot (with the Knicks) and took him at No. 24. The fit makes too much sense: Los Angeles needs shooting, size and defensive upside around Luka Dončić, and Carr checks all three boxes if he develops the right way. He has real 3-and-D potential, with the length to guard multiple perimeter spots and the jumper to space the floor next to creators who will get him clean looks. The timing is also interesting because Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year, $185 million deal to stay with the Lakers, keeping another key ball handler and scorer in place. Carr won’t have to do too much too soon, but if he becomes the low-maintenance shooter and wing defender LA needs, people will ask how he lasted until the 20s.

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5 NBA Draft Picks Outside Of The Top 10 Who Could Surprise Everyone was originally published on cassiuslife.com