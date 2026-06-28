Black Teen Kadir Skinner Shot And Killed By Police

Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

The family of 19-year-old Kadir Skinner is looking for answers after he was shot and killed by police officers in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to WDEL, the family gathered on Thursday to ask questions about the shooting that happened the night before.

From WDEL:

Wilmington Police said officers who were patrolling the area of 24th and Jessup Streets noticed a large crowd had gathered. Skinner was reportedly seen coming out of a home carrying a gun pointed toward the crowd. Police said Skinner started to run away and an officer shot him.

Family members are seeking all police body camera footage, alleging that Skinner was shot in the back.

Durell Dollard, Skinner’s father, told WDEL, “My son is gone. The officer that shot my son got to go home.”

Rashai Skinner, Kadir’s mother, said, “I want transparency on what happened to my son. I’m not OK.”

WDEL reports that Rashai Skinner was actually working at the hospital when the trauma call regarding Kadir came in.

Family members say there are reports that Kadir was being chased by a dog and that after being shot, he was handcuffed and put into the back of a police car instead of an ambulance.

Durell Dollard told ABC 6 Action News that he heard his son pleading during the incident.

“I heard my son say, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe,’” Dollard said.

6ABC reports that the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night, and as usual, the witnesses’ accounts differ from those of the police.

From 6ABC:

Witnesses offered a different account, saying Skinner was unarmed and part of a large group that began running from a dog when police shot and killed him.

Dollard questioned the circumstances of the shooting.

“My son was hunted. I feel like my son was hunted, to get shot in the back three times. Or two times. I don’t know,” he said. “All I know is my son is gone. The officer that shot my son gets to go home.”

6ABC reports that community members voicing concerns about the shooting pointed out that the officer who reportedly shot Kadir has a history of negative interactions with the community.

“One of the reasons this particular shooting created such an outcry in the community is because this officer is known to the community and not in a positive way,” Pastor Derrick Johnson told ABC 6.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reports that witnesses said they saw officers picking up spent shell casings and putting them in their pockets.

The Wilmington Police chief declined to speak with NBC 10 about the incident.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave.

The Delaware Department of Justice sent the following statement to NBC 10:

First, our thoughts are with the family—this is, irrespective of our investigation, an unthinkable loss for any parent. As a matter of practice and of law, the DOJ reviews every officer-involved shooting to evaluate whether or not the use of force was lawful. This is distinct from any internal police review of adherence to protocol, departmental policy, etc. and specifically evaluates whether the officer committed a crime. These investigations are reported out publicly and posted to our website, including copies of any evidence or video that was material to the State’s evaluation of the facts. We are in the very first stages of this investigation and the investigation’s first step is to recover body-worn camera footage and any citizen video of the shooting. We cannot overstate how useful video evidence is to our evaluation of the facts and we would urge anyone with footage—including cell phone, surveillance, video doorbells, etc.—to contact publictrust@delaware.gov.

The Wilmington City Council released a statement about the shooting on Friday:

Wilmington City Council extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, and all those affected by the tragic loss of a 19-year-old member of our community following a recent officer-involved shooting. Our community is grieving. A young life has been lost, a family is experiencing unimaginable pain, and many residents are feeling sadness, anger, uncertainty, and a desire for answers. We recognize the weight of this moment and the impact it has had across our city. We have been informed that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with established policy, and that an independent investigation by the Delaware Department of Justice is underway. It is essential that this investigation proceed independently, thoroughly, and without interference so that the facts can be determined. As this process moves forward, our focus must remain on supporting the victim’s family and loved ones as they grieve while respecting their need for privacy during this incredibly difficult time. We also encourage our community to care for one another, check in on neighbors, and seek peaceful ways to support healing during this period of sorrow. Wilmington City Council remains committed to transparency, accountability, and building trust with the community we serve. We will continue to share verified information as it becomes available through the appropriate authorities, while respecting the integrity of the ongoing investigation. We ask all Wilmington residents to keep the victim’s family, everyone affected by this tragedy, and our entire community in their thoughts and prayers as we move forward together with compassion, unity, and a shared commitment to justice.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump has been retained to represent the family, and his office sent the following statement to NewsOne:

Kadir Skinner was just 19 years old, with his entire life ahead of him. His family deserves answers as to why he was shot in the back by someone sworn to protect and serve. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the facts surrounding Kadir’s death and demand the transparency and accountability that every family deserves.”

The Wilmington Police Department released a statement saying, “This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Fox at (302) 576-3625.”

Our prayers go out to the family of Kadir Skinner.

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