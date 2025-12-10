Subscribe
The Bison ONE Newsroom is a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind partnership between a national media corporation and an HBCU journalism program—a partnership that honors the power of HBCUs as incubators of cultural and political transformation.

Blending in-depth journalism, real-time coverage, and heartfelt storytelling, this multi-media experience will serve as a pioneering blueprint for how narratives that attempt to obscure the humanity of Black people can’t be disrupted when Black institutions stand together and create something innovative, something lasting, something that is ours.

We are excited to bring this initiative to the forefront and set the stage for empowering the next generation of Black storytellers in a meaningful way.

‘Best Day Of My Life’: Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder & Chairperson, Urban One, Inc., Speaks On Special Relationship With Howard University

More than 50 years ago, Ms. Cathy Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc. was among the first faculty members in Howard University’s School of Communications. Now, she’s giving back to the place she says gave her many of her earliest “firsts” in the communications industry.

Bison ONE Newsroom journalist Myla Roundy spoke with Ms. Hughes to learn how she hopes to open similar doors for today’s students.

Howard Journalism: Powered By Purpose | Grounded In Truth

African American Civil War Memorial
Bison ONE Newsroom  |  Nailah Williams 

A Week Of Reflection At The African American Civil War Memorial

Howard University Artists Confront the Rise of AI Pop Stars
News  |  Madeleine Hale

Howard University Artists Confront the Rise of AI Pop Stars

Serving My Country, But Not Getting Paid
News  |  Leilani Revus

Serving My Country, But Not Getting Paid

WASHINGTON, US- APRIL 17: Students walk through the campus of
Bison ONE Newsroom  |  DuWayne Portis

The Emotional Cost Of Belonging At A Black University In A White City

Federal Funding For Food Assistance Programs To Run Out Starting Nov. 1, Due To Government Shutdown
Bison ONE Newsroom  |  Matthew Bluford

'Empathy Is Hard To Find In The Big House.' A Howard Student Fears SNAP Cuts Ahead Of The Holidays

