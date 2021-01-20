KamalaHarrisDay: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Honors Vice President Harris

Kamala Harris is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., chartered on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 15, 1908.
The organization is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American woman. To date there are over 75,000 active members and nearly 300,000 members worldwide.
On Tuesday evening the organization placed a call to action for their members to honor Harris with selfies of themselves donning the sorority’s colors of salmon pink and a string of pearls using the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDay.
January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday pic.twitter.com/0xBPUDpRI7
— Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021
“January 20 has been declared Kamala Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strands of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #Kamalaharrisday!” read a tweet from the organization’s official Twitter handle.
For many members, Harris represents an important milestone in the organization’s history, becoming the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President. It signals an addition to Harris’ many firsts during her trajectory to the White House.
Throughout her journey Harris has honored her sorority by wearing a string of pearls and publicly sharing the important friendships and lessons she’s gathered along the way.
Founded on the tenants of sisterhood, scholarship and service, the organization recently celebrated 113 years. A bevy of powerful Black women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha including Toni Morrison, Coretta Scott King, Loretta Devine, Ella Fitzgerald and Lynn Whitfield.
1.
Happy #Inauguration Day!! 💚💗🐸 Historic and monumental in EVERY way! Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated congratulates Madam #VicePresidentKamalaHarris on her historic election! (Oh, and Congrats to Joe, too!) #HBCUmade #diversityandinclusion #AKA1908 @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/NMVzbpmFUc— N. Murphy (@nmurphVOL) January 20, 2021
2.
Honoring our Alpha Kappa Alpha @akasorority1908 Sorority Sister, Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris on this historic day with Pink & Pearls.💕💕💕#AKA1908#KamalaHarrisDay#InaugurationDay2021 pic.twitter.com/AD8jRSEvCu— Diana P. Cooper (@LadyDi_AKA1908) January 20, 2021
3.
Every time I start to write a caption I start to cry. This day is everything for women but especially for Black women and Alpha Kappa Alpha women. I am Celebrating my Sorority Sister Kamala Harris! #kamalaharris #alphakappaalpha #inagurationday #KamalaHarrisDay pic.twitter.com/qrY22X5BUS— Dr. Rena's World (@Sensitivity8) January 20, 2021
4.
Today I am Alpha Kappa Alpha proud! My Soror @KamalaHarris will be sworn in as the 49th Vice President of the United States of America!!! 🇺🇸 💗💚 #kamalaharrisday @akasorority1908 pic.twitter.com/ox9vMBprNx— Angela L Davis Henry (@MrsALDHest2014) January 20, 2021
5.
Today is the Day 💕💚💕💚 #KamalaHarrisDay pic.twitter.com/KuS5ZimYxu— LL20PearlsoftheWorld💚💗💚🎹🎼🎤🎶 (@Lljuna) January 20, 2021
6.
CongratulationsSoror 💖#KamalaHarrisDay We are praying for you and support you. pic.twitter.com/zeNAFwoR0i— Akosoa McFadgion, PhD, LMSW (@drmcfadgion) January 20, 2021
7.
It's Pink & Pearls as I celebrate #KamalaHarrisDay 💕💚 pic.twitter.com/MEoktdeG9x— Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) January 20, 2021
8.
How pretty are we sitting today Sorors????! #KamalaHarrisDay 💕💚— La’Robinette (@kill_cereal_101) January 20, 2021
PC: @OgStunaa pic.twitter.com/p2H6N385D0
9.
Y’all ready?!— Andrea Morgan (@AndreaDMorgan) January 20, 2021
Because I’m READY ready
💕💚💕💚#KamalaHarrisDay ##AKA1908 pic.twitter.com/MlnLNGrN81
10.
#KamalaHarrisDay A celebration of all women, women of color, sisterhood, and service. See you in your pearls and chucks. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/W9pavr9KcY— Tanya Shelton (@Tanya_N_Shelton) January 20, 2021
11.
Very proud moment. Sorors at RISD representing with our t-shirts and pearls. We are Unapologetically Pretty today and always. Pinkies up...💕💚💕💚#KamalaHarrisDay #AKA1908 pic.twitter.com/oWUe0Zea44— Nefer (@MasonNefer) January 20, 2021
12.
I am overjoyed!! #KamalaHarrisDay #akahistorymaker pic.twitter.com/Z3QiqB4fkI— Vercilya Taylor (@VercilyaT) January 20, 2021
13.
I’m ready! #KamalaHarrisDay #ByeDon pic.twitter.com/KfrxpL6BTW— Melinda Pugh (@pugh_247) January 20, 2021
14.
#KamalaHarrisDay #historymaking— Sonja Burris (@Sonja_Burris1) January 20, 2021
She is me. I am her. pic.twitter.com/ifGx8nJw0Q