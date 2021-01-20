KamalaHarrisDay: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Honors Vice President Harris

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Kamala Harris is a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., chartered on the campus of Howard University on Jan. 15, 1908.

The organization is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American woman. To date there are over 75,000 active members and nearly 300,000 members worldwide.

On Tuesday evening the organization placed a call to action for their members to honor Harris with selfies of themselves donning the sorority’s colors of salmon pink and a string of pearls using the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDay.

January 20 has been declared Kamala D. Harris Day! To celebrate our #akahistorymaker, wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment! Post your picture using #kamalaharrisday pic.twitter.com/0xBPUDpRI7 — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021

For many members, Harris represents an important milestone in the organization’s history, becoming the first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President. It signals an addition to Harris’ many firsts during her trajectory to the White House.

Throughout her journey Harris has honored her sorority by wearing a string of pearls and publicly sharing the important friendships and lessons she’s gathered along the way.

Founded on the tenants of sisterhood, scholarship and service, the organization recently celebrated 113 years. A bevy of powerful Black women are members of Alpha Kappa Alpha including Toni Morrison, Coretta Scott King, Loretta Devine, Ella Fitzgerald and Lynn Whitfield.