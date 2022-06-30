Notable Black People Who Are Anti-Abortion

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The country is still reeling from the Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe V. Wade and end women’s constitutional right to have an abortion. While a large majority of the nation is struggling to come to terms with the new reality, others have decidedly celebrated the controversial move as an effort to foster life.

The mainstream news narrative has been that Black America will be disproportionately adversely affected by the Supreme Court’s decision, and data provided by Gallup shows that more Black people than not are “pro-choice.”

But there is still a subset of Black people who strongly believe that abortion is wrong.

For instance, this week, “For Colored Girls” star actress Kimberly Elise sparked social media haywire when she praised the Supreme Court for reversing the legal precedent that stood for nearly 50 years.

On Instagram, the 55-year-old Elise revealed herself to be anti-abortion when posted the following on Tuesday after the Supreme Court rendered its decision:

“Millions of babies will be saved from death by abortion due to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hallelujah! #allglorybetoGod.”

Social media reacts to Kimberly Elise’s anti-abortion post

Naturally, Elise’s Instagram post raised eyebrows on social media, prompting both backlash and praise.

Some users slammed the star for what they called a controversial stance. One social media user on Twitter wrote:

“If your opinion perpetuates someone else’s oppression, you’re opinion can and should be critiqued. Kimberly Elise can be pro-life by simply NOT ever getting an abortion. Celebrating that now all women don’t have a fucking choice is simply not okay. This is an important nuance.”

While another person chimed in:

“The lie = abortion bans will save babies, save lives The truth = abortion bans will INCREASE unsafe abortions, DECREASE access to care, and INCREASE DEATH! Now, who is going to tell Kimberly Elise?”

Another user named @Riyadh pointed out the irony between Elise’s anti-abortion commentary and her role in the 2010s “For Colored Girls,” a film that highlights the oppression and racism women face in society.

On the flip side, other people stepped in to defend the “Set It Off” alum.

The news comes just days after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe. V. Wade, the historic 1973 landmark decision that made access to abortion a constitutional right for women in America.

Following the ruling, abortion bans went into effect in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Alabama. Idaho, Tennessee and Texas are expected to implement their own bans in the next 30 days. Bans in Mississippi, North Dakota and Wyoming are also expected to take effect after conducting their certification processes, according to CNBC.

With that said, Kimberly Elise isn’t the only notable Black celebrity who is anti-abortion. Keep reading to find a handful of other notable Black people who have also expressed sentiments against abortion.