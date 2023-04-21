8 Black Celebrity Cannabis Brands You Should Know

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The cannabis industry has been booming in recent years, with the legalization of marijuana in many parts of the world creating a whole new market for entrepreneurs and investors. And while the industry is still relatively new, many celebrities have already made their mark, launching their own cannabis brands and influencing the industry with their unique perspectives and experiences.

Several Black celebrities have been at the forefront of the cannabis industry, using their platforms to advocate for cannabis legalization and promote equity in the industry. Jay-Z, Method Man and famous toker Snoop Dogg are some of the Black stars who have dared to venture into the booming business, offering a range of high-quality products that cater to different tastes and preferences. It’s a historic feat, given how the war on marijuana has disproportionately impacted Black and brown communities in the past.

Black people are more likely to be arrested for marijuana

According to the ACLU, Black people are 3.64 times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than white people even though usage rates are comparable. With legalization and decriminalization on the rise, data shows that marijuana arrests have been down overall by 18 percent since 2010. But racial stigmas and structural racism continue to play an ugly hand in the issue. The ACLU noted that “in every state that has legalized or decriminalized marijuana possession, Black people are still more likely to be arrested for possession than white people.”

Black celebrity representation and power in the industry could be the first step toward creating political change in the space. It could also be a way to combat some of these long-standing disparities.

For years, Black people have been shutting out of the marijuana industry, a profitable business that is estimated to generate a whopping $57 billion by 2030, according to Forbes. By entering the industry, Black celebrities are able to take ownership and control of the market. This allows for greater representation and economic opportunities for Black communities, as well as the potential to create more equitable and just systems within the industry.

For many years, cannabis has been demonized and criminalized, leading to misconceptions and fear surrounding its use. By openly advocating for the use of cannabis, Black celebrities can help to shift the public perception and educate people on the true benefits and potential of the plant.

Here are 8 Black celebrity-owned cannabis brands that are changing the game.