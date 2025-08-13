We’re just days away from the highly anticipated premiere of the crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest. Last night (August 11th), the film held its premiere in New York City. The cast, filmmakers, and countless other stars gathered inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music to take in Spike Lee and Denzel Washington’s latest collaboration. The duo have previously worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, and Inside Man. Now, they look to add another classic to their impressive resumes. Continue reading to check out the photos from the star-studded premiere with appearances from A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Jordyn Woods, and many more.
Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low within the gritty landscape of modern-day New York City. The Spike Lee directed film is centered around David King (played. by Denzel Washington), a once-powerful music mogul known industry-wide for having the “best ears in the business.” As he fights to regain control of his faltering record label, he’s thrust into a moral crisis when his best friend’s son is mistakenly kidnapped instead of his own.
In addition to Washington, the film also stars Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky, Ice Spice, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson, LaChanze, Aubrey Joseph, Michael Potts, Wendell Pierce, and Elijah Wright.
The film is written by Alan Fox, with a screenplay based on the work of Kurosawa, Hideo Oguni, Ryuzo Kikushima, and Eijiro Hisaita. Kumsawa’s classic is based on Ed McBain’s novel King’s Ransom. Todd Black and Jason Michael Berman served as producers for the gripping reinterpretation. Highest 2 Lowest hits theaters this Friday, August 15th. It will also be available to steam globally on AppleTV+ starting on September 5th. If you haven’t already, check out the film’s official trailer below.
Denzel Washington, Spike Lee And A$AP Rocky Attend The ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ NYC Premiere was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
2. Giancarlo EspositoSource:Getty
3. Breanna Stewart, Clara Wu Tsai, Spike Lee & Nyara SaballySource:Getty
4. Slick RickSource:Getty
5. Allison WorrellSource:Getty
6. Ric’key PageotSource:Getty
7. Rick FoxSource:Getty
8. Chester Algernal GordonSource:Getty
9. Miles “Deuce” McBrideSource:Getty
10. Miles CatonSource:Getty
11. Nicholas TurturroSource:Getty
12. Gabby BeansSource:Getty
13. Laila!Source:Getty
14. Pauletta & Denzel WashingtonSource:Getty
15. Karl-Anthony Towns & Jordyn WoodsSource:Getty
16. David King & Yung FelonySource:Getty
emiere,denzel washington,red carpet event,asap rocky,premiere event,highest 2 lowest
17. Tonya Lewis LeeSource:Getty
18. Keegan-Michael & Elle KeySource:Getty
19. Edie FalcoSource:Getty
20. ASAP!Source:Getty
21. Chance The RapperSource:Getty
22. Aiyana LeeSource:Getty
23. Jackson LeeSource:Getty
24. Aubrey JosephSource:Getty
25. LEGENDSSource:Getty
26. Ilfenesh HaderaSource:Getty
27. Jordan ClarksonSource:Getty
28. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty
29. Susan Kelechi WatsonSource:Getty
30. Erika Woods & Wendell PierceSource:Getty
31. Satchel LeeSource:Getty
32. Boris KodjoeSource:Getty
33. Dave EastSource:Getty
34. Rosie PerezSource:Getty
35. A VisionarySource:Getty
36. Jeffrey WrightSource:Getty
37. Don LemonSource:Getty
38. Jensen McraeSource:Getty
39. Nicholas TurturroSource:Getty
40. Princess NokiaSource:Getty
41. Dapper DanSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: Dapper Dan attends the “Highest 2 Lowest” New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,arrival,film industry,headshot,brooklyn academy of music,sunglasses,film premiere,red carpet event,dapper dan,premiere event,highest 2 lowest
42. Jason Michael BermanSource:Getty
43. June AmbroseSource:Getty
44. Jeremiah Nunez, Angelique Anderson-Nunez, Johnny Nunez & Joya NunezSource:Getty
-
NY Karen Arrested After Striking Black Teens And Getting Knocked Out For It
-
Trump Administration Partners With Conservative Nonprofit PragerU To Replace PBS
-
All Cap: Donald Trump's Lie On President Obama Proves It's Time To Get Litigious Against MAGA
-
White Florida Couple Racially Harasses, Threatens To Lynch Black Man Just For Knocking On Their Door
-
Long Island Fire Chief Yells At Black Child In Viral Video
-
DHS Announces It's Waiving Age Requirements For ICE Agents And 'Taking Father/Son Bonding To A Whole New Level'
-
White Man Drives Truck Into Sinkhole, Tells Man Who Tried To Warn Him He Didn't Stop Because He's Black
-
Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors