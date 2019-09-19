Fantasia Gets Backlash For Saying Women Need To ‘Submit’ To Their Man

Singer Fantasia was on “The Breakfast Club” this week and the she is getting some serious side-eye for her relationship advice. The 35-year-old said women need to “submit” to their man among other things.
See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
“Most women are trying to be a leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way,” she told “The Breakfast Club.”
She also said, “It’s a generational curse, and how society [has] placed our men. And how women have to stand up to be the mother, and the father and the provider. So now you are so bad that you can’t be told nothing. That when the right man come, you lose him because you’re trying to be the man.”
Fantasia continued, “At the end of the day, I’m the neck, my man’s the head. He can’t make any moves without his wife, you know what I mean? It all works together.”
She stressed, “You have to learn how to submit.” Watch below:
After getting backlash on social media, Fantasia, who married Kendall Taylor in 2011, posted a video with her husband about the “science” of submission.
View this post on Instagram
A Talk with The Taylor’s: The Science Of Submission! ⬆️ Full video on IGTV / Stories ⬆️ (We aim to explain the “art form” Of Submission on behalf of BOTH men and women in a healthy relationship) Know This: The man you see sitting with me speaking didn’t come packaged as this but the journey of understanding and growth made room for us both to experience a balance of love that neither of us have seen or ever known until now!
She also posted a video about how her husband survived life out of prison:
View this post on Instagram
I’m a Proud Wife! @salute1st Most don’t get to see the powerful work & all sacrifices you make to be a leader and example of a True King! They don’t know your story and all the things you’ve had to face and overcome and here you stand pouring out more to the world and this is why I Love you ❤️💕 💙💋❤️🧡💕💋🤗👏🏾. Full video on IG TV
See the mixed reactions below: