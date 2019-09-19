Fantasia Gets Backlash For Saying Women Need To ‘Submit’ To Their Man

Singer Fantasia was on “The Breakfast Club” this week and the she is getting some serious side-eye for her relationship advice. The 35-year-old said women need to “submit” to their man among other things.

See Also: Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

“Most women are trying to be a leader, that’s why you can’t find a man. You can’t be the king in the house. Fall back and be the queen and let your man lead the way,” she told “The Breakfast Club.”

She also said, “It’s a generational curse, and how society [has] placed our men. And how women have to stand up to be the mother, and the father and the provider. So now you are so bad that you can’t be told nothing. That when the right man come, you lose him because you’re trying to be the man.”

Fantasia continued, “At the end of the day, I’m the neck, my man’s the head. He can’t make any moves without his wife, you know what I mean? It all works together.”

She stressed, “You have to learn how to submit.” Watch below:

What are your thoughts about @TasiasWord comments saying women shouldn’t lead the house hold no matter how well they’re doing pic.twitter.com/U8xXxqYMOu — Flow 🏁 (@ITSDJFLOW) September 16, 2019

After getting backlash on social media, Fantasia, who married Kendall Taylor in 2011, posted a video with her husband about the “science” of submission.

She also posted a video about how her husband survived life out of prison:

See the mixed reactions below: