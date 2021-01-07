All The Ways Police Handled The Domestic Terrorists At The Capitol With White Gloves

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

On Jan. 6, some feigned shock and awe regarding the attempted coup at the United States Capitol. B ut one fact cannot be denied: Law enforcement at times aided and abetted the mob of white supremacists who stormed the Capitol grounds.

Now lawmakers and critics are asking Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to resign due to the breach of security. In addition, some are calling for an investigation into the events, like Reps. Mondaire Jones of New York and Jason Crow of Colorado.

.@MondaireJones said “the people responsible for the security of the United States Congress today have to be investigated.”@JasonCrowCO6 said he wants answers: “How were they were allowed to breach the Capitol and why there weren't thousands of National Guard soldiers prepared” pic.twitter.com/RIRTZFmAnG — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 7, 2021

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund must resign today. His officers opened the gates and escorted Trump's domestic terrorists into the Capitol building. Sund's officers posed for selfies while people were terrorized, shot and killed. It's all on videotape.#StevenSundMustResign pic.twitter.com/ODMBPsDCWE — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2021

Some argued the police were outnumbered with only 2,000 officers, but it was evident that D.C. officials and law enforcement were well aware of the rally’s intentions as they highly publicized their plans over the last month. Group leaders even secured interviews with national outlets like The Washington Post.

This tweet is from December 21 https://t.co/XC763hjhft — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2021

Due to the heightened violence in the last “Stop The Steal” rally held by the Proud Boys in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, questioning the preparedness of local law enforcement is valid.

Where are the Capitol police??? Where is the National Guard?? — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2021

For hours the mob terrorized lawmakers barricaded in chambers and most importantly, the residents of D.C., who could not predict what was to come next. Would the mob venture out into the city or stay embedded at the Capitol grounds?

Four people were killed, one of which has been confirmed as an active participant in yesterday’s events. No to mention the discovery of two pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC headquarters, and a cooler of Molotov cocktails near the Capitol, WUSA9 reports.

The National Guard and extra reinforcement arrived after repeated callouts, culminating in at least 52 arrests and five weapons charges, according to The New York Times. 26 weapons were discovered on Capitol grounds in Washington D.C. one of the strictest cities with laws against open carry.

While media outlets struggled to call out the apparent display of sensitivity and pause taken by police, Black Twitter distinctively pointed that this same level of calm and reserve has never been perpetrated for causes and protests advocating for Black lives.

January 6, 2021 vs. June 1, 2020: Here’s a comparison of how law enforcement responded to Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and #BlackLivesMatter protesters near the White House last year. More: https://t.co/v1oIMfzh6E pic.twitter.com/NhruPhghow — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 7, 2021

The chaos was executed by domestic terrorists who were encouraged and emboldened, not just by Trump, but by the groundwork the United States was founded on.

Reflections on Jan.6 attempted white nationalist coup: We must guard against false symmetries here. This was an orchestrated riot in defense of a reigning and waning tyrant & white supremacist. It is in no way akin 2 protests demanding justice and resisting racism and oppression. — Barbara Ransby (@BarbaraRansby) January 7, 2021

Trump supporters are living up to every narrative they tried to project upon Black Lives Matter — Cooks Stan Account 🐶 (@cxxks___) January 6, 2021

no arrests, just vibes after a long day of terrorism 😛 https://t.co/aPJAp8sRSF — jadyn🌞 (@apollosgg) January 7, 2021

What was even more enraging were the videos and photos of officers aiding the mob from different angles. One video showed officers opening the barricade for the flood to come in, another showed cops taking selfies with the terrorists.

On social media users pointed to the ways in which Capitol Police have responded to past protests and demonstrations showing an apparent double-standard in the usage of force.

This is how the capitol police in Congress reacted to peaceful protestors when asking for protection for immigrants from deportation. pic.twitter.com/RebZ0iUW9Q — Justin NP 🍊🌴 (@issJustinNguyen) January 7, 2021

The Capitol Police had no problem forcibly removing disabled people from the chamber and their wheelchairs in 2017-and they were only there to protect their healthcare, that they would die without. But white nationalists somehow got in… pic.twitter.com/53eK72Tbja — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 7, 2021

Other’s remembered the 2013 shooting death of Miriam Carey, a Black mother who was experiencing a mental health episode as she made a U-turn at the Capitol’s security checkpoint.

Miriam Carey, a Black woman having a mental health crisis, was shot 5 times & killed by U.S. Capitol Police in '13 for simply trying to breach security barriers. She was unarmed & had her 13-mos old baby daughter in the car. pic.twitter.com/hWdNFMVPBt — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) January 6, 2021

Wednesday’s events verified and reminded America that law enforcement spurred from slavery and is a driving factor of the fundamental principles used to strip Black communities of justice.